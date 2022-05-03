Trialist Hudson Starts For U23s

Tuesday, 3rd May 2022 12:30 Trialist left-back Max Hudson again starts for the U23s in the side side facing Sheffield United at Portman Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). The 17-year-old, who will be playing his third game for the U23s, was with Tottenham’s academy as a schoolboy but wasn’t offered a scholarship last summer and subsequently joined Southern League Division One Central Hertford. Town boss Kieran McKenna is likely to be familiar with Hudson having been the U18s coach at Spurs while Hudson was playing for younger age groups. It’s believed a number of EFL clubs have been keeping tabs on Hudson in addition to the Blues. Elsewhere, Cameron Humphreys, who made his home league debut in Saturday’s 4-0 win against Charlton and laid on the fourth goal, is in midfield with centre-half Albie Armin skippering having worn the armband and scored for the U18s as they hammered Coventry 7-0 to carry off the PDL Cup last Wednesday. There is no place in the team for wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson, who as previously reported is interesting Luton, Peterborough and Barnsley, while Tawanda Chirewa has been suffering with tonsillitis. A win or a result which otherwise betters or matches Bristol City's in their home game against Coventry today will see Town confirm the Professional Development League Two South title having already secured a place in the end-of-season play-offs. Only the Cobbold Stand will be in use with turnstiles opening at 12.30pm. Season ticket holders, Junior Blues and Silver members from 2021/22 will be admitted free, while non-season ticket holders’ prices are £3 for adults and £1 for concessions (seniors 65-plus, under-23s and under-19s). U23s: Ridd, Agbaje, Hudson, Bradshaw, Kabongolo, Armin (c), Ward, Humphreys, Buabo, Hughes, Siziba. Subs: H Barbrook, White, Valentine, Manly, Nwabueze.

