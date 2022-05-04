Bonne: An Honour to Put on the Blue Shirt

Wednesday, 4th May 2022 10:33 Striker Macauley Bonne has said his goodbyes as his loan spell with his hometown club from QPR comes to an end. The 26-year-old returned to Town last summer, 12 years after being released as an academy schoolboy. The former North Stand regular fulfilled a lifelong dream by representing the Blues and made a terrific start to the season, netting 11 goals by November 2nd. However, the season became tougher from there and the former Chantry High School pupil netted only once more before the end of the campaign. In total, he made 33 starts and 14 sub appearances, scoring those 12 goals. Writing on Instagram, Bonne said: “Firstly I’d like to thank everyone involved with Ipswich Town for making me feel so welcomed from start to finish. “It has always been a dream of mine to play for my boyhood club the club I’ve supported my whole life and it was an absolute honour to put the blue shirt on every single time and play in front of the incredible fans at Portman Road. “Who knows what the future may bring but for now this is where it ends for me 💙🤍 UPPA TOWN!” Bonne has another year left on his QPR contract with the West Londoners having an option for a further season. As reported, striker James Norwood has been told he will not be required for next season and it seems likely that manager Kieran McKenna will look to bring in a number fresh faces as he looks to revitalise his attack over the summer. McKenna met with his players at the end of last week with Town close to making announcements on the outcome of those discussions. In addition to Norwood, TWTD revealed last week that midfielder Tom Carroll is also being released.

Photo: Matchday Images



dirtydingusmagee added 10:41 - May 4

a real shame it didnt work out , cant get my head around the change in form. Good luck to him in future. 2

Bazza8564 added 10:45 - May 4

Good lad and shame but inevitable that we want to aim higher with good budgets and a sloghtly smaller squad im expecting a higher profile than MB coming in this role 0

Europablue added 10:46 - May 4

There must be a great player in there somewhere. Depending on what wages he would be on, he might be worth bringing in on the cheap. 0

oioihardy added 10:54 - May 4

Thankyou for that incredible start of season form ! And the efforts you put in after that ! If nothing else happens its nice that your dream to play for ipswich came true :) ( id get him in if the deal was cheap as hes played well recently and got some assists too)

Good luck in the future MB 0

Bluearmy71 added 10:56 - May 4

I for one would welcome him back here on a permanent deal irrespective of his loss of form, its always a privilege and something so special to see one of our own putting on the shirt, someone whom has that 100% understanding of who we are and at 26 there is still so much room for improvement, Thank you Macca we could all see your love and passion as its truly the same as ours, hope to see you back next season!!



It's only MB and BC out of our loanees I would love us to sign, maybe if we had TB for longer he may have been a choice as he was getting better all the time! Can't help but start to get excited when thinking of when we will know whom KM is after for next season. 0

