Bonne: An Honour to Put on the Blue Shirt
Wednesday, 4th May 2022 10:33
Striker Macauley Bonne has said his goodbyes as his loan spell with his hometown club from QPR comes to an end.
The 26-year-old returned to Town last summer, 12 years after being released as an academy schoolboy.
The former North Stand regular fulfilled a lifelong dream by representing the Blues and made a terrific start to the season, netting 11 goals by November 2nd.
However, the season became tougher from there and the former Chantry High School pupil netted only once more before the end of the campaign. In total, he made 33 starts and 14 sub appearances, scoring those 12 goals.
Writing on Instagram, Bonne said: “Firstly I’d like to thank everyone involved with Ipswich Town for making me feel so welcomed from start to finish.
“It has always been a dream of mine to play for my boyhood club the club I’ve supported my whole life and it was an absolute honour to put the blue shirt on every single time and play in front of the incredible fans at Portman Road.
“Who knows what the future may bring but for now this is where it ends for me 💙🤍 UPPA TOWN!”
Bonne has another year left on his QPR contract with the West Londoners having an option for a further season.
As reported, striker James Norwood has been told he will not be required for next season and it seems likely that manager Kieran McKenna will look to bring in a number fresh faces as he looks to revitalise his attack over the summer.
McKenna met with his players at the end of last week with Town close to making announcements on the outcome of those discussions.
In addition to Norwood, TWTD revealed last week that midfielder Tom Carroll is also being released.
