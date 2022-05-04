U16s in Final Action at Colchester

Wednesday, 4th May 2022 10:59

Town’s U16s will be looking to claim their second piece of silverware in four days when they take on AFC Sudbury in the final of the Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium on Thursday (KO 7.30pm).

Although an U18s competition, the Blues have fielded a side largely made up of U16s augmented by U15s this season. They beat Walsham-Le-Willows 2-1 in the semi-finals in March.

The U16s beat Coventry City 1-0 in the final of the Professional Development League Cup on Monday, following in the footsteps of their U18s counterparts who beat the same opposition 7-0 at home in their final last Wednesday.

Tickets for Thursday's match are £4 for general admission, £2 for concessions and £1 for under-16s. Children under the age of 11 will be admitted free if accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets are also free for carers of those requiring support.

Town supporters are asked to buy tickets in blocks W6-W9 here. Further information via Suffolk FA.

Six of Suffolk FA's county finals are being played at Colchester this summer due to the work which is set to take place at Portman Road.





Photo: Matchday Images