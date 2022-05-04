TWTD Prediction League Winner 2021/22

Wednesday, 4th May 2022 11:31

The TWTD Prediction League, sponsored by the Away Days Beer Company, was as keenly contested as ever during 2021/22 but with matty81 ultimately emerging as the winner by an impressive seven points.

Congrats to the victor, who wins an Away Days Brewing Day, a chance to visit the Away Days Beer Company’s headquarters in Nottinghamshire and help to brew one of their ITFC beers, as well as receiving an Away Days 12-pack with some of that beer included, plus a £150 Amazon voucher.

In second was chepstowblue with 95 points to the winner’s 102, and they win and Away Days 24-pack of their choice and a T-shirt, plus a £100 Amazon voucher.

Third was Seablu on 88, they receive an Away Days 12-pack and T-shirt plus a £50 Amazon voucher.

The Prediction League, which is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000, will start again ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.





Photo: Blair Ferguson