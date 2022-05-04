Portman Road Planning Permission Granted

Wednesday, 4th May 2022 12:09

Town’s planning permission application for the work set to be undertaken at Portman Road over the summer, including alterations to the corner between the Sir Alf Ramsey and Cobbold Stands, the installation of a big screen and changes to the dugouts, has been approved.

Ipswich Borough Council has confirmed via its website that the go-ahead has been given for the work, which is due to start imminently with preparations, including the removal of the existing scoreboard, already having started.

The demolition of part of the corner at the south-east of the ground is required to facilitate improved access to the stadium with entry routes currently limited to the tunnel area. A big screen is set to be installed in that area.

New dugouts which push deeper into the Magnus Group West Stand and are aligned with the halfway line are another element of the work being undertaken.

Chairman Mike O’Leary, speaking at a fans’ forum in November, outlined the plans.

“At the moment, our dugouts are too adjacent and could lead to interesting moments,” he joked.

“We’re looking to slightly realign the positioning of the dugouts. But the crux of it is that the most important first step that we have to take is to punch a hole in the corner of the ground here to allow trucks to get in and out because until we can do that, we can’t bring anything inside that we need to produce the new pitch or to put the undersoil heating in when we do that too.

“Of course, having decided that that was the first step, we then discovered that we couldn’t do it without planning permission.

“We have to first of all get planning permission and build regs approval for punching a hole in the corner of the stadium at the far end of the Cobbold Stand in the corner.

“Secondly, we’re planning where we will put a big screen in that corner. It’s got to be a suitable height for everyone to be able to see it and it’s got to be at a suitable height for us to get articulated vehicles in beneath it.”

The installation of a new Desso surface [a hybrid natural grass artificial fibre pitch] was initially planned for this summer but will now take place in the close season ahead of 2023/24.

Work on improving Playford Road’s facilities is also set to take place during the close season.





Photo: ITFC