Trialist Hudson Offered Contract
Wednesday, 4th May 2022 12:26
TWTD understands the Blues have offered trialist left-back Max Hudson a contract.
The 17-year-old, who has been with Southern League Division One Central side Hertford this season, has played in Town’s last three U23s games, including yesterday's 3-0 home victory over Sheffield United, and has done well enough to win a professional contract with the aim of becoming a regular member of the development squad next season.
Hudson was with Tottenham’s academy as a schoolboy and as an U15 spent time at an England training camp, but wasn’t offered a scholarship last summer.
Town boss Kieran McKenna is likely to be familiar with Hudson having been the U18s coach at Spurs while Hudson was playing for younger age groups.
It’s believed a number of EFL clubs had taken note of Hudson’s performances for Hertford with the Blues inviting him to spend time at Playford Road after watching him in a trial match for young players looking to return to the professional game.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 289 bloggers
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]