Trialist Hudson Offered Contract

Wednesday, 4th May 2022 12:26 TWTD understands the Blues have offered trialist left-back Max Hudson a contract. The 17-year-old, who has been with Southern League Division One Central side Hertford this season, has played in Town’s last three U23s games, including yesterday's 3-0 home victory over Sheffield United, and has done well enough to win a professional contract with the aim of becoming a regular member of the development squad next season. Hudson was with Tottenham’s academy as a schoolboy and as an U15 spent time at an England training camp, but wasn’t offered a scholarship last summer. Town boss Kieran McKenna is likely to be familiar with Hudson having been the U18s coach at Spurs while Hudson was playing for younger age groups. It’s believed a number of EFL clubs had taken note of Hudson’s performances for Hertford with the Blues inviting him to spend time at Playford Road after watching him in a trial match for young players looking to return to the professional game.

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 12:31 - May 4

Great work Town….getting in first for a change 👍 1

51blue added 12:45 - May 4

Based on yesterdays performance he would be an excellent addition, as he looked calm and assured in a very good u23 display. 1

Edmundo added 13:22 - May 4

One for the future... 0

brian_a_mul added 13:25 - May 4

Nice one, adds to our impressive youth list. He must have serious potential to get a contract considering we have so many youngsters breaking through. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 13:33 - May 4

Well done lad; but remember that the hard work lies ahead of you not behind. 0

