Duo Added to Community Trust Board

Wednesday, 4th May 2022 14:35

Suffolk FA CEO Richard Neal and solicitor Rob Adam have joined the board of trustees of the Ipswich Town Community Trust.

The duo join Conor Chaplin, Natasha Thomas, Matt Holland, Mark Ashton, Peter Over, Olly Magnus, Dan Palfrey, Paige Shorten and Andrew Stevens on the board.

“Suffolk FA and Ipswich Town share a vision of football and more widely physical activity being used as a vehicle to improve the lives of people across the county,” Neal told the club site.

“The new ownership and management of the club have made clear they hold the Community Trust at the very heart of the club.

“For this reason, I am delighted to join the Ipswich Town Community Trust board of trustees and by working in conjunction with the Suffolk football community am excited to see what can be achieved.”

Adam, who specialises in dispute resolution across various legal disciplines, has been a Blues supporter since the 1970s.

“I'm delighted to join the board at this exciting time and look forward to working closely with all of the team at the Trust going forward,” he added.





Photo: ITFC