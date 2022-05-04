New FanZone Record at Charlton Match

Wednesday, 4th May 2022 14:46

A record 4,421 supporters visited the FanZone prior to Town's 4-0 victory over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

This season the FanZone, which was introduced in 2016, has grown in popularity with Saturday the fifth time the attendance record has been broken.

Town, who were named the EFL Family Club of the Year recently, are looking at plans to enhance the FanZone ahead of 2022/23.

The Blues will be targeting beating the new record next season. At the weekend, CEO Mark Ashton revealed that season ticket sales are already close to 15,000.





Photo: Matchday Images