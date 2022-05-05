U23s' Play-Off Semi-Final at Coventry
Thursday, 5th May 2022 15:14
Town’s U23s will face Coventry in their Professional Development League play-off semi-final at the Sky Blues’ Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday 10th May (KO 2pm).
The young Blues, who are now coached by John McGreal following Kieron Dyer's exit, won PDL2 South giving them home advantage but with the summer work at Portman Road already under way, the game has been switched to the Midlands.
The winners will face either Bristol City, who were second in PDL2 South, or Sheffield United, first in the North, in the final.
Tickets for the Coventry game are £5 for adults and £1 for under-16s via turnstiles 44 and 45, which will be open from 1pm.
Photo: Matchday Images
