Open Day Date Set

Thursday, 5th May 2022 16:56

Town’s annual Open Day will return on Monday 25th July, five days before the new season gets under way.

The Portman Road Open Day became a regular feature of pre-season prior to the pandemic with 4,000 attending the free event on the last occasion it took place in 2019.

Manager Kieran McKenna and his squad will take part in a signing session before training on the main pitch, while there will be activities, bars and refreshment stalls on the FieldTurf behind the Magnus Group West Stand.





Photo: TWTD