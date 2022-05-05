Open Day Date Set
Town’s annual Open Day will return on Monday 25th July, five days before the new season gets under way.
The Portman Road Open Day became a regular feature of pre-season prior to the pandemic with 4,000 attending the free event on the last occasion it took place in 2019.
Manager Kieran McKenna and his squad will take part in a signing session before training on the main pitch, while there will be activities, bars and refreshment stalls on the FieldTurf behind the Magnus Group West Stand.
