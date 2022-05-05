Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Open Day Date Set
Thursday, 5th May 2022 16:56

Town’s annual Open Day will return on Monday 25th July, five days before the new season gets under way.

The Portman Road Open Day became a regular feature of pre-season prior to the pandemic with 4,000 attending the free event on the last occasion it took place in 2019.

Manager Kieran McKenna and his squad will take part in a signing session before training on the main pitch, while there will be activities, bars and refreshment stalls on the FieldTurf behind the Magnus Group West Stand.


Photo: TWTD



