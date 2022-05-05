Town Confirm Four Departures

Thursday, 5th May 2022 18:35 Town have confirmed the departures of James Norwood, Tom Carroll, Myles Kenlock and Tomas Holy. The quartet were among those who are out of contract this summer and their exits come as little surprise. TWTD revealed on Friday that Norwood and Carroll had been released following a meeting with manager Kieran McKenna the previous day, while Kenlock has been on loan at Colchester and Holy with Port Vale since January. Norwood, who joined Town on a free transfer from Tranmere in the summer of 2019, made 27 appearances this season, scoring seven times having spent a spell training with the U23s during Paul Cook’s time as boss. In total, the 31-year-old scored 28 goals in 57 starts and 29 appearances from the bench. The club had an option to keep the striker, whose time with Town was punctuated by injuries and off-field controversy, for a further season. A number of League One clubs are understood to have been monitoring the 31-year-old’s situation among them Wigan Athletic and Oxford United. Midfielder Carroll, 29, signed on a free transfer last summer having left QPR and has had an injury-hit campaign, making only 11 starts and six sub appearances for the Blues. Left-back Kenlock, 25, joined the Town academy in 2014 and went on to make 94 first team starts and nine sub appearances without scoring a competitive goal. Having impressed for the U's, a return to North Essex on a permanent basis over the summer isn't out of the question. Keeper Holy, 30, joined the Blues on a free transfer from Gillingham in the summer of 2019. The 6ft 9in tall glovesman made 65 appearances for Town, only three this season, all in cups. He kept 28 clean sheets during his time with the Blues. Town have also confirmed that loanees Bersant Celina, Dominic Thompson, Macauley Bonne and Tyreeq Bakinson have returned to their parent clubs, Dijon, Brentford, QPR and Bristol City respectively, at the end of their spells. As revealed by TWTD last month, Sone Aluko, who was due to be out of contract this summer, has made enough appearances to trigger the additional year on his contract, while it's known that striker Kayden Jackson is in talks regarding a new deal with his current terms ending in the summer. Bailey Clements and Brett McGavin, also out of contract this summer, are currently on loan at Stevenage and King's Lynn, whose seasons are still ongoing with the club set to make further announcements. Young forward Tawanda Chirewa is out of contract this summer but with the club having an option for a further season and the Blues appearing certain to have offered him new terms. As reported last month, Town have taken the one-year option on striker Ben Morris’s deal, while Tyreece Simpson has told the club he wants to depart with his deal ending this summer but with the club having a year's option.

Photo: Matchday Images



