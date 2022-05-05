U16s Defeated in Final

Thursday, 5th May 2022 23:13

Town’s U16s were beaten 3-2 by AFC Sudbury’s U18s in the final of the Suffolk U18 Midweek Cup at Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium earlier this evening.

Right-back Seth O’Neill gave the Blues the lead in the 27th minute but Sudbury hit back two minutes after the break from the spot, Josh Stokes, who was released by Town at 16, converting a penalty.

Four minutes later, Oliver Lonton made it 2-1 to the Yellows, then Stokes netted his second of the game on 74 to take the game away from the Blues.

However, on 81 Northern Ireland U17s international centre forward Rio Oundie-Morgan pulled one back for Town but they were unable to find any further goals and miss out on what would have been their second trophy in a week, having carried off the Professional Development League Cup via a 1-0 win at Coventry on Monday.

U16s: Williamson, O'Neill (Nkansa-Dwamena 80), Logan, Barbrook, Steele, Okunowo (Valentine 51), Taylor, Turner, Davis, Graham (Manly 46), Oundie-Morgan. Unused: Cullum, Donohoe.





Photo: Action Images