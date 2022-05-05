Aberdeen Boss: I've a Lot of Admiration For Hladky

Thursday, 5th May 2022 23:25 Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin expressed his admiration for Blues keeper Vaclav Hladky when asked whether he would be interested in signing him this summer. Goodwin, who was Hladky’s manager at St Mirren during 2019/20, has been linked with a move for the Czech on a number of occasions with Town said to be willing to allow the summer signing from Salford to move on if they recoup the fee they paid the Ammies. “I’ve got a lot of admiration for Vaclav, having worked with him at St Mirren,” Goodwin told the Aberdeen Press & Journal. “You talk about characters and strength of character, and Vaclav has certainly got that. He was a really good player with St Mirren.” He added: “He went down to Salford, did particularly well and earned the right to get a decent move to Ipswich. “Unfortunately, it hasn’t worked out for him. We are looking at a number of players in every position.” Hladky started the season as the Blues’ number one but has spent most of the campaign on the bench since the arrival of Christian Walton, initially on loan from Brighton before signing a permanent deal in January. The Brno-born keeper, who is contracted until the summer of 2024, has made only 14 appearances for Town, the most recent in Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge, the 1-0 victory over Wycombe in December. Given his lack of opportunities, it would be little shock if Hladky were to move on this summer with Walton firmly established as the number one. Meanwhile, Walton was reportedly among the potential options Luton Town considered when they were looking for an emergency loan keeper. The Hatters, sixth in the Championship going into the final fixtures, have lost their two most senior keepers, James Shea and on-loan Aston Villa man Jed Steer, to injury and as a result needed to use the emergency loan provision. Walton, a one-time Luton loanee who was understood to be interesting them in January before his move to the Blues from Brighton was made permanent, is said to have been on their list of potential targets before they ultimately recruited Michael Ingram from Hull City on Sunday ahead of Monday’s game at Fulham, which they lost 7-0.

Photo: Matchday Images



