Aberdeen Still to Make Hladky Approach
Friday, 6th May 2022 10:14
Town are still to hear anything from Aberdeen regarding keeper Vaclav Hladky, TWTD understands.
The Czech has repeatedly been linked with a reunion with his former St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin at Pittodrie with the Dons’ boss having expressed his admiration for the 31-year-old when quizzed on his reported interest.
Hladky started the season as the Blues’ number one having been recruited from Salford City last summer, but spent most of the campaign on the bench following the arrival of Christian Walton, initially on loan from Brighton before signing a permanent deal in January.
The Brno-born keeper, who is contracted until the summer of 2024, has made only 14 appearances for Town, the most recent in Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge, the 1-0 victory over Wycombe in December.
Scottish reports have claimed the Blues will allow Hladky to leave this summer if they’re able to recoup the fee paid to Salford, however, we understand that’s purely speculative.
