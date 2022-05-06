Aberdeen Still to Make Hladky Approach

Friday, 6th May 2022 10:14 Town are still to hear anything from Aberdeen regarding keeper Vaclav Hladky, TWTD understands. The Czech has repeatedly been linked with a reunion with his former St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin at Pittodrie with the Dons’ boss having expressed his admiration for the 31-year-old when quizzed on his reported interest. Hladky started the season as the Blues’ number one having been recruited from Salford City last summer, but spent most of the campaign on the bench following the arrival of Christian Walton, initially on loan from Brighton before signing a permanent deal in January. The Brno-born keeper, who is contracted until the summer of 2024, has made only 14 appearances for Town, the most recent in Kieran McKenna’s first game in charge, the 1-0 victory over Wycombe in December. Scottish reports have claimed the Blues will allow Hladky to leave this summer if they’re able to recoup the fee paid to Salford, however, we understand that’s purely speculative.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



benfromkent added 11:02 - May 6

Interesting saga with the keepers. Hladky wants to be No. 1 somewhere, which is what you'd expect, but clearly he's not up for the challenge of competing with Walton. Holy (for me) is heading towards being a professional bench warmer somewhere (noted he'd dropped out of the first 11 at Port Vale) and clearly not rated enough to be considered backup with us. Not sure any of our reserve keepers are knocking on the door of the first team yet, so will be interesting to see who we get in. Do we get an older 'back-up / bench warmer', or someone to challenge Walton, who is undoubtedly going to be first choice and rightly so... Will we go down the season load route for a replacement? Interesting one. 0

markchips added 11:07 - May 6

Someone like David Marshall just released from QPR would be ideal. 0

SouperJim added 11:18 - May 6

Hladky is a wierd one, his stats for St Mirren and Salford look great, he's clearly a capable shot stopper but has never looked confident or commanding for us and has made errors. He probably needs a fresh start somewhere and as good as Walton has been, it would be better for us to have a keeper who can challenge him for the shirt. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments