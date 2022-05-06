New Academy Scholars Announced

Friday, 6th May 2022 14:03 Town have announced the 10 scholars who will be starting full-time with the academy at the start of next season. The new inductees signed their academy contracts last week having been welcomed to the club by CEO Mark Ashton and academy manager Lee O’Neill, who is leaving the club this summer. They were subsequently given a tour of Portman Road with their families, followed by lunch in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite, then manager Kieran McKenna spoke to them in the directors’ box. Danny Cullum A goalkeeper (pictured top left) who has been at the club since the age of eight, Cullum has already played several times for the U18s this season in addition to the U16s. Impressive with his feet and a good shot-stopper. Skippered the U16s and saved a penalty in Monday’s 1-0 victory at Coventry in the PDL Cup. Woody Williamson Williamson (below) is another goalkeeper, who joined the Blues two years ago having previously been with Arsenal’s academy. Has also featured for the U18s this season. A good decision-maker and impressive at dealing with crosses. Nick Nkansa-Dwamena A recent recruit, athletic full-back Nkansa-Dwamena (below) was previously with West Ham’s youth set-up. Positive on the ball and uses his physicality in one-v-one battles.

Jesse Ayoola Ayoola is a tall and powerful centre-half, who is comfortable on the ball, likes to get forward and is a threat from set pieces. Emmanuel Okunowo Midfielder Okunowo (pictured top, middle) has been involved with the U16s since he was an U14 and this season has featured for the U18s and even been in U23s squads. Composed on the ball but also possessing physical attributes. Tom Taylor Taylor is an intelligent midfielder, who has been involved with the U18s this season. Can play all across the midfield or up front. Steven Turner Midfielder with a good understanding of the game and an ability to break up play. Turner (pictured top, right) Has featured for the U18s this season, including an appearance from the bench in last week's 7-0 Professional Development League Cup final thrashing of Coventry at Portman Road. Alex Graham Hard-working midfielder from Dedham who can play a number of positions and is a threat with the ball at his feet. Has been with the club since he was seven and is the youngest player ever to have been called up to the Cyprus U17 squad, for whom he qualifies via his father. Rio Oudnie-Morgan A creative forward who has won caps with Northern Ireland’s U17s this season in addition to featuring for Town’s U18s. Scored the winning goal for the U16s in Monday’s 1-0 PDL Cup victory at Coventry. Oli Davis Centre forward who can both link up play and get in behind a defence, and with an eye for goal inside the area. style="max-width:450px"> style="max-width:580px">

