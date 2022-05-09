Holy: It Was a Privilege

Monday, 9th May 2022 11:06 Departing keeper Tomas Holy says it has been a privilege to worn the Town shirt and that he has been very lucky to play for such a huge club. Holy, 31, is among the out-of-contract players to have been told he will not be offered new terms this summer having joined the Blues on a free transfer after leaving Gillingham in the summer of 2019. “Here it is, my time in Ipswich has officially come to an end. It’s been a wonderful adventure full of ups and certainly some downs,” he wrote on Instagram. “I enjoyed every bit of being a part of this football club, where I've met a lot of great people around the place, worked under great managers, with fantastic coaches and damn talented players. “Thank you Ipswich Town for an opportunity and for all memories. I’m very lucky that I had a chance to play for such a huge club and in front of fans like you. It was a privilege to pull this shirt on every time I could, and I always tried to give my best. Thank you for all your support you gave me. 🫶🏻 “The whole organisation is in good hands and heading the right direction towards success and where it belongs. I wish you all only the best and I hope I'll see you soon again. I’ll miss you a lot. Uppa Town.” The 6ft 9in tall Czech, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Port Vale having had a short spell at Cambridge earlier in the campaign, made 65 appearances for Town, only three in 2021/22, all in cups. He kept 28 clean sheets during his time with the Blues.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 11:09 - May 9

Good luck to you fella, i hope you find a club where you get to play as number one 2

STYG added 11:15 - May 9

Always came across as such a lovely guy, great character to have around and he put in some really good performances at times. Will always remember him for the save from Jacobson's penalty that should never have been given. A half decent League One keeper for me, but when you look at Walton and what this club can attract, it's easy to see why Holy isn't for us. Too inconsistent and often really rattled for a while after a mistake. Hope he finds a good home somewhere and becomes their number 1. 2

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 11:19 - May 9

Best wishes, Tomas. Your passion and commitment to the club have never been doubted. Thanks for being a loyal servant. Go forward and get the number 1 shirt somewhere! 1

