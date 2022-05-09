Holy: It Was a Privilege
Monday, 9th May 2022 11:06
Departing keeper Tomas Holy says it has been a privilege to worn the Town shirt and that he has been very lucky to play for such a huge club.
Holy, 31, is among the out-of-contract players to have been told he will not be offered new terms this summer having joined the Blues on a free transfer after leaving Gillingham in the summer of 2019.
“Here it is, my time in Ipswich has officially come to an end. It’s been a wonderful adventure full of ups and certainly some downs,” he wrote on Instagram.
“I enjoyed every bit of being a part of this football club, where I've met a lot of great people around the place, worked under great managers, with fantastic coaches and damn talented players.
“Thank you Ipswich Town for an opportunity and for all memories. I’m very lucky that I had a chance to play for such a huge club and in front of fans like you. It was a privilege to pull this shirt on every time I could, and I always tried to give my best. Thank you for all your support you gave me. 🫶🏻
“The whole organisation is in good hands and heading the right direction towards success and where it belongs. I wish you all only the best and I hope I'll see you soon again. I’ll miss you a lot. Uppa Town.”
The 6ft 9in tall Czech, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Port Vale having had a short spell at Cambridge earlier in the campaign, made 65 appearances for Town, only three in 2021/22, all in cups. He kept 28 clean sheets during his time with the Blues.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 289 bloggers
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
A Curious Hat-Trick by JC62
I’ll straight away advise you that the following might not be what you’re used to reading on an Ipswich Town website. I have to confess that I’m a lifelong Fulham fan and my usual scribblings are carried on the Fulham Focus website. However I achieved a curious hat-trick by attending Saturday’s game and thought my own little trip down memory lane might be of interest.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]