U23s in PDL Play-Off Semi-Final Action

Tuesday, 10th May 2022 09:24 Town’s U23s face Coventry City in their Professional Development League play-off semi-final at the Sky Blues’ Coventry Building Society Arena this afternoon (KO 2pm). The young Blues, who are now coached by John McGreal following Kieron Dyer's exit, won PDL2 South giving them home advantage but with the summer work at Portman Road already under way, the game has been switched to the Midlands. The winners of this afternoon’s tie will face Bristol City, who were second in PDL2 South, in the final, the Robins having beaten Sheffield United, who won League Two North, 1-0 yesterday at York City’s LNER Community Stadium. Tickets for the Coventry game are £5 for adults and £1 for under-16s via turnstiles 44 and 45, which will be open from 1pm. Yesterday, the U23s received the trophy and medals for winning PDL2 South at Playford Road. Meanwhile, the U18s were beaten 7-1 at Watford in their final game of their season. Adem Atay's side, who won the Professional Development League Cup a fortnight ago, ended their campaign fourth in the table.

Photo: ITFC



supasmiler71 added 09:51 - May 10

Who is that unit in the middle with Elkan?? Looks like a centre-back legend in the making! 0

PhilTWTD added 10:01 - May 10

Brooklyn Kabongolo, a centre-back as you guessed! 0

