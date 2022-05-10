Supporters Club Chairman Stands Down

Tuesday, 10th May 2022 10:57 Supporters Club chairman Mark Ramsay has stood down after five years in the role. Ramsay, 63, pictured above having handed the Player of the Year award to Wes Burns, has enjoyed his time in the position but feels now is the time to hand over the reins with long-time committee member and vice-chair Martin Swallow taking over on an interim basis until his appointment can formalised later in the year. “I believe that five years is long enough, it has been an honour and privilege to hold the position but another supporter should be given the opportunity that I was fortunate enough to be elected into in the first place,” Ramsay said. “Also a new chair hopefully brings in further ideas to help us improve. Martin should be allowed that opportunity and I hope he will be formally adopted into the role at the next AGM. “We have as a committee grown and had many successes in the last five years. I hope and feel that I leave them in a much stronger place than when I arrived.” Incoming chair Swallow, 53, has been on the committee since 2011 and has been vice-chair since 2017. In addition to his Blues Supporters Club roles, he has been the stadium announcer at Bury Town, where he has also driven the team bus and has worked as a steward and in the club’s hospitality. Swallow was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2020 but has continued to work for the Supporters Club and follow the Blues home and away. In pre-season last summer, Town and Bury played for the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy in his honour.

Martin Swallow and Mark Ramsay

Photos: Matchday Images/ITSC



