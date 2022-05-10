Trialist Hudson Starts For U23s at Coventry

Tuesday, 10th May 2022 13:37 Trialist Max Hudson is again in the U23s side facing Coventry City in this afternoon’s Professional Development League play-off semi-final at the Sky Blues’ Coventry Building Society Arena (KO 2pm). TWTD revealed last week that the 17-year-old left-back, who has been with Southern League Division One Central side Hertford this season, has done well enough to win a professional contract with the aim of becoming a regular member of the development squad next season. Hudson, who has played in Town’s previous three U23s games, was with Tottenham’s academy as a schoolboy and as an U15 spent time at an England training camp, but wasn’t offered a scholarship last summer. Town boss Kieran McKenna is likely to be familiar with Hudson having been the U18s coach at Spurs while Hudson was playing for younger age groups. It’s believed a number of EFL clubs had taken note of Hudson’s performances for Hertford with the Blues inviting him to spend time at Playford Road after watching him in a trial match for young players looking to return to the professional game. Centre-half Albie Armin skippers with Elkan Baggott not included despite the Blues having prevented him from joining up with Indonesia's U23s, while forward Tawanda Chirewa is back having missed last week’s 3-0 home victory over Sheffield United with tonsillitis. The winner of today’s game will face Bristol City in the final, the Robins having beaten the Blades 1-0 in their semi-final yesterday. Town: Ridd, Agbaje, Hudson, Bradshaw, Kabongolo, Armin (c), Ward, Humphreys, Buabo, Chirewa, Hughes. Subs: Bort, H Barbrook, Valentine, Siziba.

Photo: James Ager



