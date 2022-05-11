TWTD Questionnaire 2021/22

Wednesday, 11th May 2022 12:50 Welcome to the annual TWTD Questionnaire, your chance to look back in judgement at Town's 2021/22 season. The results of the TWTD Questionnaire will be made available once TWTD's supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has finished the processing later in the summer. Not all questions apply to everyone, while it’s quite long so feel free to leave some unanswered if you can't decide on an answer, you're getting a bit bored or you're starting to feel tired. All answers will be treated in the strictest confidence. The TWTD Questionnaire has been run for more than 25 years and is the biggest annual survey carried out among Town supporters with 1,777 fans responding last year. All the relevant people are made aware of the results. To fill in this year’s TWTD Questionnaire and to look at those from 2007/08 onwards, click here.

boroughblue added 13:21 - May 11

Swear this time of year come rounds quicker and quicker each season!



At least this year theres a couple of contenders for goal and match of the season... 0

MattinLondon added 13:46 - May 11

When I first started filling in these questionnaires I was in the 21-30 age group, young and carefree. How time changes.



Thanks Phil, Gav and Mark for this site. We’re lucky to have it. 0

