TWTD Questionnaire 2021/22
Wednesday, 11th May 2022 12:50
Welcome to the annual TWTD Questionnaire, your chance to look back in judgement at Town's 2021/22 season.
The results of the TWTD Questionnaire will be made available once TWTD's supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has finished the processing later in the summer.
Not all questions apply to everyone, while it’s quite long so feel free to leave some unanswered if you can't decide on an answer, you're getting a bit bored or you're starting to feel tired. All answers will be treated in the strictest confidence.
The TWTD Questionnaire has been run for more than 25 years and is the biggest annual survey carried out among Town supporters with 1,777 fans responding last year. All the relevant people are made aware of the results.
To fill in this year’s TWTD Questionnaire and to look at those from 2007/08 onwards, click here.
