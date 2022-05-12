McKenna at Youth Cup Final

Thursday, 12th May 2022 09:46 Town boss Kieran McKenna was spotted at last night’s FA Youth Cup final between his old club Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford, which the home side won 3-1. McKenna, who turns 36 on Saturday, was among a number of United figures in the directors’ box including Sir Alex Ferguson, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Michael Carrick, and current players Bruno Fernandes, Tom Heaton and Eric Bailly, as well as former Bolton, West Ham and England boss Sam Allardyce. McKenna joined the Blues from the Red Devils, where he had been first-team coach, in December. Between 2016 to 2018 the Northern Irishman was United’s U18s coach and he and Carrick were invited to the game as a thank-you for their past work with the academy. 4' | Bruno Fernandes in attendance today.#MUNFOR 0-0 | #mufc #mujournal | #FAYouthCupFinal pic.twitter.com/V1682eVeWi — United Journal (@theutdjournal) May 11, 2022

Photo: Pagepix



Pencilpete added 10:29 - May 12

"Shock as man attends football match"



Seriously ....... 0

Gforce added 10:54 - May 12

Hopefully we won't be signing Man utd youngsters on loan or permanently, you'll never win anything with kids. 1

