Trialist Hudson Signs For Town
Thursday, 12th May 2022 12:52
TWTD understands trialist left-back Max Hudson has signed a professional contract with Town.
TWTD revealed last week that the 17-year-old, who has been with Southern League Division One Central side Hertford this season, had been offered terms by the Blues after impressing during his trial spell.
We understand Hudson signed the contract earlier this week and will be a member of John McGreal’s development squad next season.
Hudson, who played in Town’s last four U23s games this season, was with Tottenham’s academy as a schoolboy but wasn’t offered a scholarship last summer. As an U15 he spent time at an England training camp.
Town boss Kieran McKenna is likely to be familiar with the full-back having been the U18s coach at Spurs while Hudson was playing for younger age groups.
It’s believed a number of EFL clubs had taken note of Hudson’s performances for Hertford this season with the Blues inviting him to spend time at Playford Road after watching him in a trial match for young players looking to return to the professional game at Needham Market.
Meanwhile, former Blues left-back and academy coach Mark Kennedy has been linked with the management vacancy at Lincoln City, Michael Appleton having recently left Sincil Bank.
Former Republic of Ireland international Kennedy, 45, is currently the assistant head coach at Birmingham City.
Photo: James Ager
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]