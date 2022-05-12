Trialist Hudson Signs For Town

Thursday, 12th May 2022 12:52 TWTD understands trialist left-back Max Hudson has signed a professional contract with Town. TWTD revealed last week that the 17-year-old, who has been with Southern League Division One Central side Hertford this season, had been offered terms by the Blues after impressing during his trial spell. We understand Hudson signed the contract earlier this week and will be a member of John McGreal’s development squad next season. Hudson, who played in Town’s last four U23s games this season, was with Tottenham’s academy as a schoolboy but wasn’t offered a scholarship last summer. As an U15 he spent time at an England training camp. Town boss Kieran McKenna is likely to be familiar with the full-back having been the U18s coach at Spurs while Hudson was playing for younger age groups. It’s believed a number of EFL clubs had taken note of Hudson’s performances for Hertford this season with the Blues inviting him to spend time at Playford Road after watching him in a trial match for young players looking to return to the professional game at Needham Market. Meanwhile, former Blues left-back and academy coach Mark Kennedy has been linked with the management vacancy at Lincoln City, Michael Appleton having recently left Sincil Bank. Former Republic of Ireland international Kennedy, 45, is currently the assistant head coach at Birmingham City.

Photo: James Ager



OsborneOneNil added 13:22 - May 12

Welcome aboard 1

brassy added 13:27 - May 12

welcome young man give it your best shot coybs 1

MaySixth added 14:22 - May 12

Massive snub to our current academy left back 0

ArnieM added 14:22 - May 12

….. and so the rebuild continues #itfc#gamechanger#o’leary#ashton#mckenna. 👍 0

ArnieM added 14:26 - May 12

MaySixth: I get what you’re saying . But try to see the bigger picture perhaps. If this Club doesn’t bring in talent outside of the club to further develop , we hamper our own development. If players are good enough they will succeed as they will all now be under the same development team and process . It’s up to individual players to embrace it and seize the opportunity. 0

