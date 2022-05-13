Hirst on Town's List of Potential New Strikers
Friday, 13th May 2022 10:26
TWTD understands Leicester City striker George Hirst, who spent 2021/22 on loan at Portsmouth, is among those on the Blues’ list of potential summer recruits.
Adding firepower to the squad is high on Town’s priorities during the close season with Kieran McKenna’s side having been unable to turn dominant displays into goals on a number of occasions.
We understand 23-year-old Hirst is one of a number of frontmen under consideration following an impressive loan spell with Pompey during 2021/22 in which he scored 15 times, all after the start of November.
Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England frontman David, started his career with the Owls and as a youngster played for England’s U17s, U18s, U19s and U20s featuring alongside Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Nick Hayes.
The 6ft 3in tall striker joined Belgian second division side OH Leuven in June 2018, then a year later moved on to Leicester.
Since signing for the Foxes he has made only two sub appearances, spending time on loan at Rotherham in 2020/21, failing to score in four starts and 28 appearances from the bench, before this season’s spell at Pompey.
Hirst, who was nominated for April’s PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award, has another year left on his Leicester contract.
Elsewhere, Colchester United have confirmed the departure of former Blues keeper Dean Gerken, 36, while ex-Town midfielder Emyr Huws, 28, is in talks about staying with the U's having joined them on a short-term deal in January.
Photo: Reuters
