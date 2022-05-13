Hirst on Town's List of Potential New Strikers

Friday, 13th May 2022 10:26 TWTD understands Leicester City striker George Hirst, who spent 2021/22 on loan at Portsmouth, is among those on the Blues’ list of potential summer recruits. Adding firepower to the squad is high on Town’s priorities during the close season with Kieran McKenna’s side having been unable to turn dominant displays into goals on a number of occasions. We understand 23-year-old Hirst is one of a number of frontmen under consideration following an impressive loan spell with Pompey during 2021/22 in which he scored 15 times, all after the start of November. Hirst, the son of former Sheffield Wednesday and England frontman David, started his career with the Owls and as a youngster played for England’s U17s, U18s, U19s and U20s featuring alongside Andre Dozzell, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Nick Hayes. The 6ft 3in tall striker joined Belgian second division side OH Leuven in June 2018, then a year later moved on to Leicester. Since signing for the Foxes he has made only two sub appearances, spending time on loan at Rotherham in 2020/21, failing to score in four starts and 28 appearances from the bench, before this season’s spell at Pompey. Hirst, who was nominated for April’s PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award, has another year left on his Leicester contract. Elsewhere, Colchester United have confirmed the departure of former Blues keeper Dean Gerken, 36, while ex-Town midfielder Emyr Huws, 28, is in talks about staying with the U's having joined them on a short-term deal in January.

Photo: Reuters



wellsy700 added 10:32 - May 13

Would be a great addition 1

BlueBlood90 added 10:34 - May 13

I really like the sound of this. A good age and an impressive goal scoring record in this division last season. 1

MickMillsTash added 10:37 - May 13

NO idea but Leicester have a good eye for a player

6 ft 3 means - could he help us score some more 'basic' back post goals ? 1

Josh271092 added 10:39 - May 13

Useful as a plan B but I would be aiming higher than this. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 10:40 - May 13

....and the rumour mill begins. Suspect we will be linked with all manner of players this summer, but that when we do our business, we will not get warning and probably will not be for the players people think. Relax all, and wait for real news rather than idle speculation which I appreciate does keep ITFC folks coming back to TWTD through the summer. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:44 - May 13

We need a couple of strikers so would be happy with this one as he has proven it this season in this league but we need to invest in a proven 20 plus season striker who’s still doing it personally would throw money at Peterborough for Clarke-Harris a natural finisher we haven’t had since waghorn 31 goals in league one and 14 goals in the championship so someone we could still use if we went up and 27 years old so experienced and could help the likes of Hirst and other young strikers. 0

Cakeman added 10:46 - May 13

If he turns out to be as good as his Dad then he will be a great signing.

David Hirst was at Wednesday when they were at their best. 2

TimmyH added 10:53 - May 13

Maybe a more physical type striker is what we need...had a reasonable season with Portsmouth. Personally I'd like us to sign a striker with a proven record at a higher level (yes it would be costly and would they want to move a league down)? i.e. Weimann



Will be interesting to see if we get any links to Man United for loans this summer. 0

Bluearmy71 added 11:29 - May 13

Until it happens no point in speculating, lets get the targets through the door then wax lyrical about them!!



But to be fair to this lad if is half as good as his dad was then he's gonna be a tidy player!! 0

