Town Linked With Posh Midfielder Taylor

Friday, 13th May 2022 12:01 Town are reported to be showing interest in Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor. According to the EADT, the Blues are keen on the 23-year-old, who has been a key man in the Posh midfield in recent seasons. Town will be looking to add to their senior central midfield options over the summer with Tom Carroll having been released. Loanee Tyreeq Bakinson spent the second half of the campaign at Portman Road but there is as yet no confirmation that Town will look to bring the Bristol City man back to Suffolk on a permanent basis. Idris El Mizouni was on the fringes of the side and could be one to move on this summer with Wycombe Wanderers having considered a loan move in January. Cameron Humphreys will hope to break into the picture on a more regular basis during 2022/23 having made his first senior appearances last season. Skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans were manager Kieran McKenna’s first choice pairing with the latter having suffered a knock towards the end of the season. Versatile midfielder Taylor joined Posh for an initial £500,000 from Barnet in January 2020 with the fee likely to have increased towards £1 million with top-ups. Hammersmith-born Taylor has since made 80 starts and six sub appearances for Posh, scoring 12 times. Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony revealed in the summer of 2020 that his club had received a bid for Taylor of £2 million from an unnamed club and Posh will be looking for a big fee for the one-time Chelsea academy youngster, whose contract is believed to run to the summer of 2024. Taylor, who spent time on loan at Hampton and Richmond while with the Bees, qualifies for the Republic of Ireland via his grandfather and has been capped at U21 level. He received his first senior call in November 2020 but is yet to make an appearance at full international level. TWTD revealed last month that Peterborough, who were recently relegated back to League One after a single season in the Championship, are among the clubs showing interest in wantaway Blues striker Tyreece Simpson, so it’s possible there could be scope for cash-plus-player deal should Town make an approach for Taylor. Luton Town and Barnsley are also keen on Simpson, who is out of contract this summer but with the Blues set to trigger a one-year option in his deal in order to achieve a more significant fee for the 20-year-old.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MickMillsTash added 12:26 - May 13

No idea, but sounds exciting

Hopefully better than Paul Taylor 1

Ipswichbusiness added 12:36 - May 13

I had not heard of him before, but he sounds expensive. 0

Help added 12:49 - May 13

This is what I like the summer of speculation. keep the rumour mill turning 0

strikalite added 12:49 - May 13

Watched him play a few times now and it's a big yes from me, this lad has a shot in his locker that's for sure, great energy and good on the ball, go get him!! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments