Clements and McGavin Among Eight Youngsters Released

Friday, 13th May 2022 15:19 Bailey Clements and Brett McGavin are among the younger players the Blues have confirmed are being released this summer, while talks continue with several of the U23s squad. Clements, 21, made eight starts and one sub appearance for the first team, including four League One games during 2021/22. The left-back or centre-half, who spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Stevenage, came through the academy having joined the club aged seven. Midfielder McGavin, the son of former Blues academy scout and ex-Colchester forward Steve, made 10 senior starts and one sub appearance for Town. The 22-year-old spent the whole of 2021/22 on loan at King’s Lynn in the National League. Also among those moving on is right-back Dylan Crowe, 21, who won England caps at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels and was linked with clubs including Manchester United and Arsenal while with the academy but made only one EFL Trophy start for the first team at Crawley in 2020/21. Last summer, he spent time on trial at Huddersfield. Defender Levi Andoh, 22, spent the first half of the season on loan at Hereford. The Dutch-born full-back or centre-half joined Town in January 2020 after a trial having previously played in non-league with Worcester City and Solihull United. Andoh's only first-team appearance for Town was also in the EFL Trophy at Crawley. Left-back Tommy Smith (above), 20, made one start and one sub appearance, both in the EFL Trophy, having come through the ranks. Smith spent much of this season on loan at Bury Town. Winger or full-back Ross Crane joined the Blues from Bury Town in the summer of 2020 and like Smith made one start and one sub appearance for Town in the EFL Trophy and also spent much of 2021/22 back at Ram Meadow on loan. Keeper Bert White, 20, joined Town in September 2020 having been released by AFC Wimbledon. Despite regular involvement in first-team warm-ups, White didn’t feature in the Town first team. Striker Ola Bello, 19, came through the academy ranks, scoring a hat-trick in the 5-0 FA Youth Cup defeat of Chelmsford City in November 2020, but never made a first team appearance. We understand announcements regarding the U23s players who are being kept on will be made in due course with discussions ongoing. TWTD understands forward Tawanda Chirewa (above) is among those in talks - his current contract is up this summer but with the club having an option for a further year - while midfielder Tommy Hughes (below) has been offered a six-month deal and central defender Brooklyn Kabongolo and midfielder Alfie Cutbush are also set to stay having spent much of this season sidelined with injury, the latter after suffering an ACL tear. Town are set to take the option on Tyreece Simpson's contract but with the striker having told the club he wants to move on. Luton Town, Peterborough United and Barnsley are all interested in the 20-year-old former Swindon loanee.

OwainG1992 added 15:33 - May 13

Dylan Crowe.

The excitement regarding his potential was crazy a few years back.

Thought McGavin might have pushed on here too. 0

arc added 15:34 - May 13

Good luck to all these lads. 2

evansblue added 15:44 - May 13

Sad news for lots of these boys but I wish them all the best for the future. 0

BaddowBlue1 added 15:44 - May 13

Sad to see these boys go and wish them all the best for finding another club and kicking on with their professional careers.

Wonder if we'll use Simpson as a make weight in trying to secure Jack Taylor from Peterborough. 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 16:11 - May 13

I wish these lads all the best.

I know some on here will moan about this decision. A lot of these lads had potential but unfortunately didn’t carry that on and fulfil that. Just look at the clubs they went to on loan etc and none had a glowing report and no clubs have come in for them. Ndaba was on loan and had a great season with Salford and was their player of the year hence why he’s still with us and getting praise. It’s a shame when academy kids leave but it happens. We still have plenty of lads who have come through getting some game time including Baggot, Humphreys and Chirewa. We can’t keep every kid if they don’t push on. 1

