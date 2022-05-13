Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Season Ticket Sales Surpass 15,000
Friday, 13th May 2022 17:36

Season ticket sales for 2022/23 have surpassed the 15,000 mark, the club has announced.

The total currently stands at 15,133, already significantly higher than 2021/22’s ultimate figure of 13,800.

The Blues are on target for a 13-year season ticket sales high, having sold 15,900 following Roy Keane’s appointment as boss ahead of 2009/10.

Full details on season ticket prices, which have been frozen, can be found here.


