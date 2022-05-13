Former Blues Striker McGoldrick Released By Blades
Friday, 13th May 2022 21:26
Former Town striker David McGoldrick has been released by Sheffield United.
The 34-year-old joined the Blades after leaving Town in the summer of 2018 and enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Bramall Lane, helping them to promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19 and ninth in the top flight the following season.
The former Republic of Ireland international, who was with the Blues for the previous five and a half years, said his goodbyes on Instagram.
“All good things must come to a end and my time at SUFC has come 😢,” he wrote. “From coming on trial and winning promotion, winning Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, Goal of Season, 10 goals in the Premier League and making friends for life, [it] has been nothing short of a fairytale.
“Your love and support from you fans that you have given me has never gone unnoticed and I will never forget it!
“The club and players (my brothers) are in good hands under Hecky [manager Paul Heckingbottom] and his staff and I’m confident this season will be be a happy ending for me ⚔️❤️ ”
In total, McGoldrick made 103 starts and 33 sub appearances for the Blades, scoring 30 goals.
Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest in their play-off semi-final first leg at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon with McGoldrick not involved having missed the end of the season with a thigh injury.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]