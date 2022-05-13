Former Blues Striker McGoldrick Released By Blades

Friday, 13th May 2022 21:26

Former Town striker David McGoldrick has been released by Sheffield United.

The 34-year-old joined the Blades after leaving Town in the summer of 2018 and enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Bramall Lane, helping them to promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19 and ninth in the top flight the following season.

The former Republic of Ireland international, who was with the Blues for the previous five and a half years, said his goodbyes on Instagram.

“All good things must come to a end and my time at SUFC has come 😢,” he wrote. “From coming on trial and winning promotion, winning Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season, Goal of Season, 10 goals in the Premier League and making friends for life, [it] has been nothing short of a fairytale.

“Your love and support from you fans that you have given me has never gone unnoticed and I will never forget it!

“The club and players (my brothers) are in good hands under Hecky [manager Paul Heckingbottom] and his staff and I’m confident this season will be be a happy ending for me ⚔️❤️ ”

In total, McGoldrick made 103 starts and 33 sub appearances for the Blades, scoring 30 goals.

Sheffield United host Nottingham Forest in their play-off semi-final first leg at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon with McGoldrick not involved having missed the end of the season with a thigh injury.





Photo: Action Images

Bluearmy71 added 21:28 - May 13

yep I would off the bench!!

0

Vancouver_Blue added 21:35 - May 13

I'd have him back on a pay by play deal in a heartbeat 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 22:01 - May 13

As much as I love this guy we can’t afford to waste wages if he’s gonna struggle with his fitness a pay as you play maybe personally id rather Billy sharp 1