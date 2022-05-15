Morsy Linked With Wigan But No Contact With Town

Sunday, 15th May 2022 09:41 Blues skipper Sam Morsy is reportedly a summer target of his old side Wigan Athletic but we understand Town have received no approach regarding the 30-year-old. According to the Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon, the Latics are interested in bringing their former captain Morsy back to the DW Stadium following their promotion to the Championship. It’s said that Town could sell if the right offer comes in and if the player is keen. TWTD understands that the Blues have received no contact from the Latics regarding the Egypt international, who signed a three-year deal when he was recruited from Middlesbrough last summer. Wigan are managed by Leam Richardson, who was Paul Cook’s assistant during his successful spell with the Lancastrians in which Morsy was part of the team which carried off the 2017/18 League One title. Morsy has been a key man in the Town side since Kieran McKenna took charge in mid-December and it's unlikely that the Blues would be willing to allow him to move on this summer.

Photo: Matchday Images



CaptainAhab added 09:42 - May 15

10m and Will Keane should do it -1

ArnieM added 09:42 - May 15

BIG mistake if we let him go . That’s it in a nutshell! 4

johnwarksshorts added 09:45 - May 15

He's the engine in our team! Don't let him go. 4

aveiver added 09:56 - May 15

Alan Nixon is very unreliable, so wouldn’t read too much into this. 0

ArnieM added 10:10 - May 15

On the contrary he’s supposedly very reliable ! -1

Gforce added 10:20 - May 15

Not a chance 0

blues1 added 10:20 - May 15

Arnie M. He works for the Sun. Needn't say anymore about his reliability. Or should I say, lack of it. 2

Bazza8564 added 10:23 - May 15

Club captain, fans fave and on a long contract and decent money. Why on earth would Sam even consider it let alone want to go?

Total cobblers 1

blues1 added 10:31 - May 15

Bazza8564. Whyd he want to go? Championship football, higher wages? Just 2 reasons.

If he was to go, we should go for Panutche Camara from Plymouth. He's available for transfer, qnd a good player. Scores goals from midfield too. Should go for him anyway imo mind you. Hopefully morsy will stay however, tho would understand if he wanted to go. And if the price is right, then I'm sure the club would have to consider it. 0

Suffolkboy added 10:33 - May 15

S M will have carefully considered all and every angle ,with a number around him willing and able to ‘advise ‘ , when he first signed for ITFC .Can’t think he’s not enjoyed being with us in Suffolk ,nor is unappreciative of the patent positivity surrounding every aspect of ITFC right now - and does he have family to consider uprooting again ?

Equally ,though KM is objective and hardened to football opportunists, it’s very hard to believe he would willingly agree to lose his Skipper who has been a real success .

Let us see. ; it’s rumour time !!

COYB

1

MrJase_79 added 10:39 - May 15

He ain't going anywhere. 0

