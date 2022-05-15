Morsy Linked With Wigan But No Contact With Town
Sunday, 15th May 2022 09:41
Blues skipper Sam Morsy is reportedly a summer target of his old side Wigan Athletic but we understand Town have received no approach regarding the 30-year-old.
According to the Sun on Sunday’s Alan Nixon, the Latics are interested in bringing their former captain Morsy back to the DW Stadium following their promotion to the Championship.
It’s said that Town could sell if the right offer comes in and if the player is keen.
TWTD understands that the Blues have received no contact from the Latics regarding the Egypt international, who signed a three-year deal when he was recruited from Middlesbrough last summer.
Wigan are managed by Leam Richardson, who was Paul Cook’s assistant during his successful spell with the Lancastrians in which Morsy was part of the team which carried off the 2017/18 League One title.
Morsy has been a key man in the Town side since Kieran McKenna took charge in mid-December and it's unlikely that the Blues would be willing to allow him to move on this summer.
