Burns Signs New Contract

Monday, 16th May 2022 14:10 Player of the Year Wes Burns has signed a new contract which will keep him at Portman Road until the summer of 2025. The Welshman signed a three-year deal when he joined Town from Fleetwood last summer, the first of last summer’s 19 additions, and has now added a further year to his stay. “I'm delighted to have committed my future to the Club," Burns told iFollow Ipswich. “I believe the club is only going one way and I want to be a part of that. “Once the season had finished it was very much about getting a new contract sorted, which I am really pleased is now done. “A lot of people have played a part in my development this season and I am loving my football here. “I love being a part of this dressing room and I am already excited about next season because I want to achieve things with the club.” Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We're thrilled that Wes has signed a new deal with the club. “He's had a really strong season and has proved to be a constant weapon for us. Since arriving at the club he has shown fantastic attitude and application, and I know he is eager to achieve things next year. “It's vital that we secure the services of our strong players ahead of what will be a competitive division in League One next season.” The 27-year-old dropped hints on social media on Thursday that unspecified news was imminent prompting speculation that he had agreed to extend his stay at Portman Road. The wing-back enjoyed a hugely successful first campaign at Portman Road, top scoring with 12 goals, winning a place in the EFL League One Team of the Season, the Supporters Club and Players’ Player of the Year awards among others.

