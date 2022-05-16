Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Burns Signs New Contract
Monday, 16th May 2022 14:10

Player of the Year Wes Burns has signed a new contract which will keep him at Portman Road until the summer of 2025.

The Welshman signed a three-year deal when he joined Town from Fleetwood last summer, the first of last summer’s 19 additions, and has now added a further year to his stay.

“I'm delighted to have committed my future to the Club," Burns told iFollow Ipswich.

“I believe the club is only going one way and I want to be a part of that.

“Once the season had finished it was very much about getting a new contract sorted, which I am really pleased is now done.

“A lot of people have played a part in my development this season and I am loving my football here.

“I love being a part of this dressing room and I am already excited about next season because I want to achieve things with the club.”

Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We're thrilled that Wes has signed a new deal with the club.

“He's had a really strong season and has proved to be a constant weapon for us. Since arriving at the club he has shown fantastic attitude and application, and I know he is eager to achieve things next year.

“It's vital that we secure the services of our strong players ahead of what will be a competitive division in League One next season.”

The 27-year-old dropped hints on social media on Thursday that unspecified news was imminent prompting speculation that he had agreed to extend his stay at Portman Road.

The wing-back enjoyed a hugely successful first campaign at Portman Road, top scoring with 12 goals, winning a place in the EFL League One Team of the Season, the Supporters Club and Players’ Player of the Year awards among others.


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



itfcsince1974 added 14:19 - May 16
Best news so far this long and miserable close season.
0

Fat_Boy_Tim added 14:19 - May 16
No one deserves it more. Go on Wes!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 290 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2022