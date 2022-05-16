Burns Signs New Contract
Monday, 16th May 2022 14:10
Player of the Year Wes Burns has signed a new contract which will keep him at Portman Road until the summer of 2025.
The Welshman signed a three-year deal when he joined Town from Fleetwood last summer, the first of last summer’s 19 additions, and has now added a further year to his stay.
“I'm delighted to have committed my future to the Club," Burns told iFollow Ipswich.
“I believe the club is only going one way and I want to be a part of that.
“Once the season had finished it was very much about getting a new contract sorted, which I am really pleased is now done.
“A lot of people have played a part in my development this season and I am loving my football here.
“I love being a part of this dressing room and I am already excited about next season because I want to achieve things with the club.”
Manager Kieran McKenna added: “We're thrilled that Wes has signed a new deal with the club.
“He's had a really strong season and has proved to be a constant weapon for us. Since arriving at the club he has shown fantastic attitude and application, and I know he is eager to achieve things next year.
“It's vital that we secure the services of our strong players ahead of what will be a competitive division in League One next season.”
The 27-year-old dropped hints on social media on Thursday that unspecified news was imminent prompting speculation that he had agreed to extend his stay at Portman Road.
The wing-back enjoyed a hugely successful first campaign at Portman Road, top scoring with 12 goals, winning a place in the EFL League One Team of the Season, the Supporters Club and Players’ Player of the Year awards among others.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]