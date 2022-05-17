Town Awarded EFL Family Excellence Status
Tuesday, 17th May 2022 10:20
Town have been awarded EFL Family Excellence status for the 14th successive year having achieved the highest mark in League One.
The Blues, who won the Kin + Carta EFL Family Club of the Year gong at last month’s EFL Awards, are among 65 clubs to have been given Family Excellence status for 2021/22 season.
The scheme, which has run for 14 years with the Blues having reached the required standard every season, sees each club receive two mystery family visits during a campaign with their assessments determining whether clubs are awarded status.
Town were first visited at the Bolton game in September and then at the Portsmouth match in March. For the Pompey fixture the Blues received the highest score in League One with the FanZone having particularly impressed.
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “I would like to congratulate the record number of clubs that have achieved Family Excellence status this season.
“Ensuring a memorable matchday experience is vital to attract the next generation of young fans so it’s great to see so many clubs excelling in this area.
“Fans returning to EFL clubs in their millions this season has been fantastic to see and club staff should be commended for going the extra mile to make the matchdays engaging for families attending live games.”
