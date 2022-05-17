Jackson Signs New Deal

Tuesday, 17th May 2022 10:35

Striker Kayden Jackson has signed a new two-year contract with the Blues, tying him to the club until the summer of 2024.

The 28-year-old's current deal was up at the end of June with Town having taken up a one-year option last summer.

Jackson’s Blues career looked over until Kieran McKenna took charge in December with the player admitting he had expected to be on his way. Rotherham United were weighing-up a January move.

But the incoming boss brought him in from the cold for his first league involvement since September in his second game, the 4-0 win at Gillingham.

The striker was in and around the squad from then on until he picked up a hamstring injury in the Portsmouth game in mid-March.

Overall in 2021/22, Jackson scored five times, three following McKenna’s appointment.

Skipper Sam Morsy let slip that Jackson was close to signing new terms in an interview in March and now the club has confirmed that the deal has been signed.

“I'm really pleased that it's done,” Jackson told iFollow Ipswich. “Because of the injury, the negotiations have been going on for a little while, but I am delighted to have it sorted now.

“We have had positive discussions ever since I got back into the team and I have loved playing under the manager. I play my best football when I am happy and it's been nice to get that feeling back.

“In terms of the injury, the rehab is going well. I have a big summer ahead and I am already looking forward to next season.”

Manager McKenna added: “Kayden’s attitude and personality have really impressed me since I arrived, and we are delighted he is staying with us.

“He’s an incredibly hard worker in training and, before the injury, that hard work was showing in his performances. His rehab is going well and we are all looking forward to seeing him back in action come next season.”

Jackson joined Town for £1.6 million from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018 during Paul Hurst’s brief spell as boss.

The Bradford-born frontman has gone on to make 69 starts and 49 sub appearances, scoring 21 goals.





WirralBlue added 10:43 - May 17

Great news. I’ve always rated him. KM obviously does too 4

Ipswichbusiness added 10:45 - May 17

Good. Hard work has paid off. 6

irishtim added 10:45 - May 17

Good for him. Hopefully he can push on. Hopefully Morsy gets a new deal to keep him here for promotion push next season.

2

MickMillsTash added 10:47 - May 17

Good news

Amazing to say that given his first 3 seasons but McKenna has found qualities where the 3 Pauls failed,

3

GiveusaWave added 10:47 - May 17

He has worked hard this season and earned a new contract. 2

Bluearmy_81 added 10:52 - May 17

Good news, I don't think he's a 25 goal a season natural goal scorer but Mckenna has got something out of him other managers have failed to. A replacement for Norwood to go alongside him as well as an exciting pacy LWB now has to be the priority 4

not_a_witty_name added 11:02 - May 17

Well deserved, if he carries on like he did in his last patch of games then he'll be more than worth it. 4

brendenward35 added 11:06 - May 17

This is good news and McKenna has found a away to help him play and score goals. If he gets the support from midfield he can be a very good player. Worked his socks off every time his played for McKenna so they obviously get on well nice to see. 3

Suffolkboy added 11:06 - May 17

There’s little to be gained by raking over old coals, but let there be no doubts whatsoever that in KM we’ve acquired an excellent coach, a very good Manager , and an individual with rather special man management skills .

Thankfully he seems to have struck a chord in KJ and brought out some of his better qualities ! ITFC must believe there are more to come ,and we can look forward to a more potent striker being revealed !

COYB 3

Bazza8564 added 11:07 - May 17

personally i’m really pleased with this, he looked a completely different player u red KM, as others did too,so getting the first piece of the forward jigsaw in place is good news

A lot of fans will have different views but in Mckenna i trust 3

Orraman added 11:09 - May 17

Shows how quickly fortunes change. Cast out into the cold by Cook, has been welcomed back by Kieran who obviously sees his potential. Possesses a great turn of speed which may prove beneficial against those lumbering, park the bus defenders who heavily populate Lge 1 1

Dissboyitfc added 11:11 - May 17

Bluearmy 81 think you will see Kyle Edwards in that LWB position. Think we could see the best version of Jackson coming up this season! 2

cressi added 11:13 - May 17

Hopefully we get the Jackson of the last 4 months and not the previous 3 years over to you 1

Europablue added 11:13 - May 17

I was convinced that he was going to leave us and become one of those players that doesn't perform at Town and does very well somewhere else. He did really well when he first came in, and unless a player has a really bad injury, they don't lose their ability over night. 0

Wallingford_Boy added 11:14 - May 17

Why is he doing an "A" in the pic? 0

Linkboy13 added 11:18 - May 17

Dispite being put in solitary confinement in the u23s he's shown a great attitude and impressed McKenna. Might not be a 25 goal a season striker but who is and possibly won't be first choice if we sign another striker but a valuable member of the squad. 0

BaddowBlue1 added 11:21 - May 17

Always pleased to see a player get given another chance and under Mckenna Kayden has listened and worked hard which was reflected on his performances on the pitch until he got injured. Hope he kicks on now and is a regular goals and assists contributor next season. 0

Monkey_Blue added 11:23 - May 17

Was more than happy to write him off in the past but since KM arrived he’s clearly fitted with the style and his injury was a blow which I’m not sure you could have said before then. He’s deserved a new deal. It’s genuinely nice to be proved wrong in this case 0

BlueRuin69 added 11:23 - May 17

Happy with this, KM believes in him and he has something you cannot teach, pace. Coyb 0

TrumptonBlue added 11:27 - May 17

Good news. Pleased for him after seeing how gutted he was when he pulled his hammy just as he was establishing himself as first choice. 0

Bert added 11:30 - May 17

Just proves that some managers can kill off the potential of a player so quickly. Very pleased that under KMK every player gets a chance to prove what they are capable of, except perhaps Simpson but that is partly of the the lad’s own making. 0