Former Blues Defender Brown Confirmed as Colchester Boss

Tuesday, 17th May 2022 13:03 Former Blues centre-half Wayne Brown has been named the new permanent manager of Colchester United, having been interim boss since January. The 44-year-old took over after Hayden Mullins’s sacking with the U’s, whose squad features a number of former ex-players, in a precarious position in League Two and saw them to safety and eventually a 15th-place finish. They finished the season impressively taking ten points from 12 in their final four games. “I'm proud, honoured and privileged to be given the position on a permanent basis,” Brown said. “It's a fantastic club. I've been here many, many years and seeing how it's structured, how it's run and I really hope that we can bring the successes and the positive results to the football club, whilst we're here." Brown, who will be assisted by Joe Dunne and Dave Huzzey, had been manager of Maldon & Tiptree when appointed on a temporary basis for the third time. The Barking-born one-time defender came through the youth ranks at Town and went on to make 38 starts and 14 sub appearances, scoring once before moving on to Watford in December 2002. Brown later made more than 100 appearances for Colchester between 2004 and 2007. Meanwhile, former Blues assistant manager Stuart Taylor is expected to leave his role as head coach of Scottish Championship Hamilton Academical later this week. Taylor has been in charge at New Douglas Park since August with Accies finishing sixth in the 10-team division following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership last season.

Photo: Action Images



