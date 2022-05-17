Fry: No Town Contact Regarding £10m-Rated Taylor

Tuesday, 17th May 2022 13:37 Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry says his club has received no contact from Town regarding midfielder Jack Taylor and claims Posh would only be interested in selling the 23-year-old if they received a £10 million offer. Taylor has become a key man in the Posh midfield in recent seasons, while the Blues will be looking to add to their senior options in the middle of the park over the summer. Last week it was reported that Town had shown interest in Taylor, who moved to London Road from Barnet for an initial £500,000 in January 2020. But Fry, who will be at a Peterborough recruitment and planning meet-up in Las Vegas on Wednesday, says his club has heard nothing from Town regarding the Republic of Ireland call-up. “I’ve had no contact from Ipswich for any of our players, Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph. “In fact I’ve had no contact from any club about anyone. It’s far too early in the summer for that. There are still games going on. “I will say we have no interest in selling Jack Taylor. If someone offered £10 million we might, but that isn’t going to happen. “We are looking to recruit a couple of midfielders so I doubt we will let anyone go from that position. These are all things that will doubtless be discussed in Vegas.”

Photo: Action Images



tempzzzz added 13:47 - May 17

£10 MILLION??? HAHAHAHAHAHA 3

Edmundo added 13:48 - May 17

"Meet-up" for "planning and recruitment" in Vegas?= Jolly boys' outing. Fry is a bit over the hill to be a part of the real machinery at Peterborough imo, so I wouldn't believe him (never did actually- he's a poor man's Stan Flashman). 1

TimmyH added 13:49 - May 17

Wow! £10M - for a player who scored one goal last season and 20 games...Fry has always been a bit of a joker. 2

RegencyBlue added 13:49 - May 17

£1O million!



WTF is Fry on these days? 2

BaddowBlue1 added 13:52 - May 17

Our signings from Peterborough over the last couple of decades has hardly set the world alight despite their big prices. I am sure that Mr Ashton & Co have better targets in mind so happy to wait and see. 2

cressi added 13:58 - May 17

Lol buy Peterborough for 10 million 2

Bluearmy71 added 14:02 - May 17

Fry being Fry 1

Kentish_Tractor added 14:02 - May 17

Well if this guy is worth £10m, then we should be holding out for at least £7m for Morsey from Wigan :D



I doubt we'd pay anything more than £1m for any single player. If they are holding out for silly money then move on. 2

Bluearmy71 added 14:07 - May 17

I just made my comment on the headline, having read the brief report I here by declare Phil's headline total b**lsh!t.



As we have found out being prepared upon taking an offer of 10million if someone offered that amount is a lot different to the player being worth 10million!! 1

Radlett_blue added 14:14 - May 17

Bazza Fry often talks up his players' values, but he also has a great record of developing talent & selling it on for a big profit. 0

BlueBoots added 14:25 - May 17

Barry Fry signing a player back on 1997 deadline day. This is brilliant. pic.twitter.com/xqdkd3iAf0 — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) August 12, 2020



We all know how Barry Fry does his deals... We all know how Barry Fry does his deals... 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:26 - May 17

Barry Fry’s been on the packet again me thinks! 0

brassy added 14:35 - May 17

your avin a laugh buh 0

BlueBlood90 added 14:36 - May 17

The annoying thing is Peterborough probably will get £10m for him eventually. They always seem to manage to get a huge fee for their players! 0

