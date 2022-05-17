Fry: No Town Contact Regarding £10m-Rated Taylor
Tuesday, 17th May 2022 13:37
Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry says his club has received no contact from Town regarding midfielder Jack Taylor and claims Posh would only be interested in selling the 23-year-old if they received a £10 million offer.
Taylor has become a key man in the Posh midfield in recent seasons, while the Blues will be looking to add to their senior options in the middle of the park over the summer.
Last week it was reported that Town had shown interest in Taylor, who moved to London Road from Barnet for an initial £500,000 in January 2020.
But Fry, who will be at a Peterborough recruitment and planning meet-up in Las Vegas on Wednesday, says his club has heard nothing from Town regarding the Republic of Ireland call-up.
“I’ve had no contact from Ipswich for any of our players, Fry told the Peterborough Telegraph. “In fact I’ve had no contact from any club about anyone. It’s far too early in the summer for that. There are still games going on.
“I will say we have no interest in selling Jack Taylor. If someone offered £10 million we might, but that isn’t going to happen.
“We are looking to recruit a couple of midfielders so I doubt we will let anyone go from that position. These are all things that will doubtless be discussed in Vegas.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]