Healy Extends Cork Loan

Tuesday, 17th May 2022 17:09 Blues youngster Matt Healy has extended his loan with hometown club Cork City until the end of the Irish season. Midfielder Healy joined the Leesiders in January and since then has made nine starts and three sub appearances, scoring three times, among them some spectacular strikes. Cork are currently top of the League of Ireland First Division. “I’m very pleased to be here until the end of the season,” Healy told Cork’s official website. “I’m really enjoying my football at the moment and being a part of this team. “We have had a good start to the season and it has been fantastic to play for my hometown club in front of such brilliant crowds at Turner’s Cross.” Cork manager and former Town midfielder Colin Healy added: “We are very happy to have Matt here until the end of the season and we would like to thank Ipswich for their help in extending the loan. Not a bad week for Matt Healy! 🚀#CCFC84 | #WeAreCity pic.twitter.com/K3jQgGEOsF — Cork City FC (@CorkCityFC) April 24, 2022 “Matt has done very well for us since he came into the team; his all-round play has been excellent and he has got a few very important goals too. “He’s a Cork lad and he is really enjoying playing for the club, so we are pleased to have him on board until the end of the season.” It’s understood Town have taken up the option for a further season included in the one-year contract the 20-year-old signed last summer.

Photo: ITFC



