Morsy in Preliminary Egypt Squad
Tuesday, 17th May 2022 19:39
Town skipper Sam Morsy has been named in a preliminary 12-man list of overseas players ahead of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Ethiopia in June.
The Egyptians host Guinea on June 2nd in Cairo, then travel to face Ethiopia four days later with new manager Ehab Galal in charge for the first time.
Morsy made his international debut in August 2016 and has won seven Egypt caps with his last appearance as a sub against Eswatini in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November 2018.
The Town captain was previously named on a similar list ahead of World Cup qualifiers in September but ultimately didn’t make the final squad.
Egypt overseas: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal), Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan (Basaksehir), Ahmed Hegazi (Ittihad Jeddah), Omar Marmoush (Stuttgart), Mostafa Mohamed (Galatasaray), Ahmed ‘Kouka’ Hassan (Konyaspor), Mostafa Fathi (Al-Taawon), Ahmed Hamdy (CF Montreal), Sam Morsy (Ipswich Town), Ahmed Yasser Rayan (Altay), Karim Hafez (Malatyaspor).
