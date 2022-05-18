Hughes Signs New Deal as Options Taken on Simpson and Chirewa
Wednesday, 18th May 2022 12:42
Midfielder Tommy Hughes has signed the new six-month deal TWTD revealed he had been offered on Friday, while Town have confirmed that one-year options have been triggered on Tyreece Simpson and Tawanda Chirewa’s contracts.
Hughes, 21, enjoyed a strong second half of the season in the U23s having spent 16 months out injured.
Striker Simpson, 20, has told the club he wants to move on this summer having turned down a new contract earlier in the year.
The Blues have activated the additional year in order to secure a more significant sum for the 20-year-old than the compensation they would otherwise have been due.
As previously reported, Luton Town, Peterborough United and Barnsley are all keen on the one-time Swindon loanee.
Chirewa, 18, was another of the top performers for the U23s this season, scoring 12 times as the side coached by Kieron Dyer and then John McGreal topped Professional Development League Two South.
The Zimbabwe-born, Shenfield-raised forward became Town’s second-youngest first-team player when he made his debut in the EFL Trophy tie at Colchester aged 16 years and 31 days old in November 2019. It’s understood talks regarding a longer-term deal are ongoing.
