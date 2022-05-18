Town Confirm Aluko Option Triggered
Wednesday, 18th May 2022 13:25
Town have confirmed that the option for a further year in forward Sone Aluko’s contract has been triggered, as revealed by TWTD in April.
The 33-year-old joined the Blues last summer on a free transfer after leaving Reading and signed a one-year contract which included an option for a further season if he made a set number of league appearances, which he did.
“I’m really excited about the upcoming campaign at Portman Road,” Aluko told the club site.
“Although we didn’t achieve what we wanted to last season, I have full confidence in the squad, coaching staff and the club as a whole. We will all give 100 per cent then next season.
“It’s a privilege to be able to wear the Town shirt and I’m happy I get to enjoy that for at least another season. I can’t wait to get back out there at Portman Road in front of our supporters.”
Former Nigeria international Aluko enjoyed an impressive first season with the Blues, making 22 starts (18 in the league) and 14 sub appearances, scoring three times.
Photo: TWTD
