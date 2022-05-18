Town Confirm Aluko Option Triggered

Wednesday, 18th May 2022 13:25 Town have confirmed that the option for a further year in forward Sone Aluko’s contract has been triggered, as revealed by TWTD in April. The 33-year-old joined the Blues last summer on a free transfer after leaving Reading and signed a one-year contract which included an option for a further season if he made a set number of league appearances, which he did. “I’m really excited about the upcoming campaign at Portman Road,” Aluko told the club site. “Although we didn’t achieve what we wanted to last season, I have full confidence in the squad, coaching staff and the club as a whole. We will all give 100 per cent then next season. “It’s a privilege to be able to wear the Town shirt and I’m happy I get to enjoy that for at least another season. I can’t wait to get back out there at Portman Road in front of our supporters.” Former Nigeria international Aluko enjoyed an impressive first season with the Blues, making 22 starts (18 in the league) and 14 sub appearances, scoring three times.

HighgateBlue added 13:34 - May 18

Silky skills, great attitude, good influence, articulate. Leads by example. Good decision. 2

Pessimist added 13:46 - May 18

Good decision. 2

Pencilpete added 14:05 - May 18

had a bit of a stop start season, but at his best he is a class act and well worth the extra year 0

Suffolkboy added 14:53 - May 18

Skills, vision, talent and temperament have all been very evident on the pitch; and KM tells us he’s a massively good influence throughout the Club .

Whilst there may be questions on his physical ability and stamina over 90 minutes , his on field contributions are telling and he’s a delight to behold .

Let’s all hope he can remain really fit through next season and bring decisive contributions to open up the opposition ; he must be a very useful and articulate thinker too .

COYB 0

