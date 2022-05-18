Woolfenden Latest to Extend Town Stay
Wednesday, 18th May 2022 13:51
Centre-half Luke Woolfenden has signed a new three-year deal, tying him to his hometown club until the summer of 2025.
Woolfenden, 23, came through the academy and has made 101 senior starts and six sub appearances, scoring twice.
Having been out of the first-team picture earlier in the season under Paul Cook and appearing likely to move on, the former East Bergholt High School pupil firmly established himself in the back three under Kieran McKenna having returned to the team during John McGreal's spell as interim manager.
The Chantry-raised defender played every minute of McKenna's 23 matches in charge, including the club record-breaking 592 minutes without conceding in February.
Woolfenden, who was previously contracted until the summer of 2024, says he’s pleased to have extended his deal.
“I was really enjoying my football in the second half of last season, and I am delighted to have signed a new contract,” he told iFollow Ipswich.
“Working with the boss has been great and I am also enjoying my role in the team.
“I believe the club is only going in one direction and I want to be a part of it, with an immediate aim of promotion next season.”
Manager Kieran McKenna added: “Luke applied himself well last season and put in some strong performances for us.
“He contributed defensively but also played a part in starting attacks and driving us forward. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him so far, and I look forward to seeing him continue to focus and grow as a player at the club.”
Photo: Matchday Images
