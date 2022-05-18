Woolfenden Latest to Extend Town Stay

Wednesday, 18th May 2022 13:51 Centre-half Luke Woolfenden has signed a new three-year deal, tying him to his hometown club until the summer of 2025. Woolfenden, 23, came through the academy and has made 101 senior starts and six sub appearances, scoring twice. Having been out of the first-team picture earlier in the season under Paul Cook and appearing likely to move on, the former East Bergholt High School pupil firmly established himself in the back three under Kieran McKenna having returned to the team during John McGreal's spell as interim manager. The Chantry-raised defender played every minute of McKenna's 23 matches in charge, including the club record-breaking 592 minutes without conceding in February. Woolfenden, who was previously contracted until the summer of 2024, says he’s pleased to have extended his deal. “I was really enjoying my football in the second half of last season, and I am delighted to have signed a new contract,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “Working with the boss has been great and I am also enjoying my role in the team. “I believe the club is only going in one direction and I want to be a part of it, with an immediate aim of promotion next season.” Manager Kieran McKenna added: “Luke applied himself well last season and put in some strong performances for us. “He contributed defensively but also played a part in starting attacks and driving us forward. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him so far, and I look forward to seeing him continue to focus and grow as a player at the club.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



GrantOB92 added 13:58 - May 18

There's only so much sperm I can produce a day, stop it Ipswich 6

brendenward35 added 14:01 - May 18

Excellent news deserves the extension as his worked his socks off last few months and has really pushed on under McKenna. Well done Town sorting this out. 6

boroughblue added 14:02 - May 18

It really seems like Ashton and Gamechanger can pull off anything this summer, so exciting and refreshing!



Delighted that Wolfy got himself back into the team and is doing so well, really is a player that I think can go right to the top. Hopefully with us..



Well done all involved, looking forward to seeing what the next piece of exciting news from the club is going to be! 6

Ipswichbusiness added 14:03 - May 18

Good, he seems to be a young player who has applied himself well and impressed the manager.



On the occasions that I have seen him I have been very impressed by his ability both to defend and bring the ball into midfield. 1

BeattiesBackPocket added 14:11 - May 18

How refreshing to get things like this tied up so quickly after years of letting player contracts run out and players and assets leave for nothing. Well done Ashton and Gamechanger it’s nice to feel confidence in the club structure again. COYB’s 4

RegencyBlue added 14:11 - May 18

Ashton and Co are doing the business.



So different to Evans! 2

Bazza8564 added 14:12 - May 18

Seems like a great news week all round. Brilliant that the town are protecting so much talent and the core of our side. 1

Karlosfandangal added 14:20 - May 18

Wonder what sort of player Downes and Dozzell might have been under KM



Great news Town signing up our good players. 3

Flamencaman added 14:21 - May 18

Amazing what a proper manager can do this boy has been like a new signing, he was drifting badly under the previous occupying regime 0

ringwoodblue added 14:38 - May 18

Excellent news and shows proper intention by the club to secure its best assets.



I’d also offer extended deals to Donacien, Morsy, Chaplin and Baggott 1

Bluearmy_81 added 14:59 - May 18

It's called running a football club properly Regency!

I still think of the chumps that used to say "thank god we've got Evans!!" 🤣😂🤣😂 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments