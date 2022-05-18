Woolfenden: The Club is Only Going One Way

Wednesday, 18th May 2022 20:30 Luke Woolfenden believes Town are only going in one direction, the centre-half having signed a new three-year deal with the Blues earlier today. The 23-year-old, who has played every minute under boss Kieran McKenna, is pleased to have extended his contract having enjoyed the last six months at Portman Road under the new management. “I'm really happy to have signed a new deal,” the former East Bergholt High school pupil told iFollow Ipswich. “The club is only going one way in my opinion. When the offer came in I was delighted because I want to be involved in that. “The manager has pushed me and shown belief in me. He's trying to help me improve my game and he wants me to keep working. “I'm enjoying working with him as well as the other members of the coaching staff. “I've been playing in the middle of the three at the back and it's a role I like. I get opportunities to sweep and read the game, but also drive forward. I need to get a few more shots in! “This a great place to be and now the aim is to achieve something next season. I've enjoyed my break and having some time to relax, but I am really looking forward to getting back and getting to work.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



terry_butchers_twin added 20:38 - May 18

Great to see him achieving his potential as with a number of others under Kieran McKenna. Long may it continue and can we have some more long term deals completed please! 0

TimmyH added 20:52 - May 18

Always take with a huge dose of salt what players say or think...I hope this doesn't come back to bite him like the Lee Evans statement back in early Autumn that 'we'll only get better and better' - doh! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments