Baggott Ruled Out of Indonesia U23s

Thursday, 19th May 2022 10:17 Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott wonâ€™t now be joining up with the Indonesia U23s squad at the SEA Games in Vietnam. As reported last week, Town refused permission for the 19-year-old to make the trip ahead of the tournament as he was required at Portman Road, first by the senior side and then the U23s for their end-of-season matches. However, once Townâ€™s season was over, Baggott was then free to join up with the Indonesian youngsters and was set to do so earlier this week, but has now been ruled out due to a knock. Indonesia have reached the semi-finals and face Thailand today having finished second in their group and it was hoped that Baggott would add strength to their side during the latter stages of the competition. Baggott, who made his first two League One appearances in the final weeks of the season, is still due to join up with Indonesia's senior squad for a training camp from May 24th, which will include a friendly against Bangladesh in Bandung on June 1st, ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers in Kuwait where they will face the hosts, Jordan and Nepal. Born in Thailand to an English father and Indonesian mother, Baggott has previously won six full Indonesia caps, featuring regularly and scoring his first international goal at the AFF Suzuki Cup in January.

Photo: Matchday Images



