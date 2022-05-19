Town Apply For Planning Permission For Playford Road Camera Towers

Thursday, 19th May 2022 12:22 Town have applied for planning permission for three additional camera towers at their Playford Road training ground. The Blues are making infrastructure improvements at both Portman Road and Playford Road this summer with planning permission having been granted for work at the stadium which is now under way. In addition to the application made to East Suffolk Council for the three new towers, permission has also been sought to retain existing towers. The club uses camera towers to film matches and training sessions. Asked in April for his thoughts on the changes planned for the training ground, manager Kieran McKenna said: “I can give a few little insights without giving too much away about what we do behind the scenes. “We’re looking at different aspects of the training ground, a couple of which are the pitches and the buildings. “The pitches at the moment, the club is working towards making a big investment in the quality of the surfaces and which pitches we use at Playford Road for the first-team environment. We’re hoping that the work can commence on that pretty soon. “I think that’s going to be a really big addition to us because the better surfaces you have to train on, the higher intensity that you can train at and the higher you can make the level of the training sessions. That work is hopefully going to commence pretty soon. “In terms of buildings, we’re looking at different options on the site of how we can use the site best and it is a challenge to run the first team and the academy and the women’s programme all out of one building. “So we’re looking at different options for that and we have a few good ideas. That’s probably going to be a little bit more of a medium term project. “And in terms of technology, there are some different things that we are getting in place. The drones are one but we have a couple of other different resources that we use, especially for on-pitch analysis and being able to feedback live and review clips during training sessions. “I won’t go into the different technology that we use, but that’s something that the club is backing us with and something that we’re hoping to have in place for pre-season.”

Photo: Blair Ferguson



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



JewellintheTown added 12:39 - May 19

Sounds exciting and a massive step up from the previous hesitant owners and staff!

How refreshing to see the money, ideas, professionalism now running through the club and how it's already making a huge difference!

Well done all involved. 4

Suffolkboy added 12:47 - May 19

At last we have a Team of sensible ,business like and well informed management Al pulling in the same direction and determined to drive ITFC into the future .

Great to see action ,not just hopeful words !

COYB 3

ghostofescobar added 13:53 - May 19

Wonder what Evans would have splashed out on.........old VHS video camera operated by a work experience lad sitting on Martin Perts shoulders? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments