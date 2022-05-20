Season Ticket Sales Approach 15,300

Friday, 20th May 2022 09:52 Town’s season ticket total ahead of 2022/23 is now close to 15,300 with sales set for a seven-day pause from Monday. The figure currently stands at 15,277, already significantly higher than 2021/22’s ultimate figure of 13,800. The Blues are on target for a 13-year season ticket sales high, having sold 15,900 following Roy Keane’s appointment as boss ahead of 2009/10. Sales will be paused for a week from Monday 23rd May until Monday 30th May to allow the ticket office to process seat moves and requests from supporters. Season ticket holders wanting to move their seats should email mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk. Fans purchasing season tickets before 10am on Monday 23rd May paying via Direct Debit will have their payments spread over 11 months, while those committing to tickets from Monday 30th May with have their payments spread over 10 months. Full details on season ticket prices, which have been frozen, can be found here.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BeattiesBackPocket added 09:59 - May 20

Excellent I think this shows the minority on here moaning about Ashton or whoever that anyone who’s actually gone to games last season especially since McKenna came in that there’s vast improvement in the way we play and players we have. Onwards and upwards COYB’s 1

Linkboy13 added 10:22 - May 20

Yes when you think under Mick McCarthy the crowds were down to 12,500 and now we've got 15,000 season ticket holders and growing proves people will come and watch entertaining football even though we were mid table. God knows what's going to happen if we're near the top of the table after say 10 games or so. We definitely need to increase the capacity of the stadium. But this creates a massive problem as it takes time to do this. Even if it was done in pre season it would probably mean closing part of the ground at the start of the following season. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments