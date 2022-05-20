Season Ticket Sales Approach 15,300
Friday, 20th May 2022 09:52
Town’s season ticket total ahead of 2022/23 is now close to 15,300 with sales set for a seven-day pause from Monday.
The figure currently stands at 15,277, already significantly higher than 2021/22’s ultimate figure of 13,800.
The Blues are on target for a 13-year season ticket sales high, having sold 15,900 following Roy Keane’s appointment as boss ahead of 2009/10.
Sales will be paused for a week from Monday 23rd May until Monday 30th May to allow the ticket office to process seat moves and requests from supporters. Season ticket holders wanting to move their seats should email mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk.
Fans purchasing season tickets before 10am on Monday 23rd May paying via Direct Debit will have their payments spread over 11 months, while those committing to tickets from Monday 30th May with have their payments spread over 10 months.
Full details on season ticket prices, which have been frozen, can be found here.
Photo: Matchday Images
