Burns Nominated For PFA Fans' Player of the Year
Friday, 20th May 2022 10:24
Blues wing-back Wes Burns has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ League One Fans’ Player of the Year award following his hugely successful 2021/22.
The 27-year-old is up against Rotherham’s Alfie May, Scott Twine from the MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan, Ross Stewart of Sunderland and ex-Blues striker Will Keane, who helped Wigan to the League One title for the award which is determined by a public vote.
Burns, who signed a new three-year contract on Monday, won three Town player of the year gongs and was named in the EFL Team of the Season having topped-scored for the Blues with 13 goals.
In January, the Welshman won the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month award for League One.
Photo: Pagepix
