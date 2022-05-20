Burns Nominated For PFA Fans' Player of the Year

Friday, 20th May 2022 10:24 Blues wing-back Wes Burns has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ League One Fans’ Player of the Year award following his hugely successful 2021/22. The 27-year-old is up against Rotherham’s Alfie May, Scott Twine from the MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan, Ross Stewart of Sunderland and ex-Blues striker Will Keane, who helped Wigan to the League One title for the award which is determined by a public vote. Burns, who signed a new three-year contract on Monday, won three Town player of the year gongs and was named in the EFL Team of the Season having topped-scored for the Blues with 13 goals. In January, the Welshman won the PFA Vertu Motors Fans' Player of the Month award for League One. The nominees for PFA @VertuMotors League One Fans’ Player of the Year is…



🗳️ @alfiemay

🗳️ @wesley__burns

🗳️ @Scotttwine10

🗳️ @bazzabannan25

🗳️ Ross Stewart

🗳️ Will Keane



Vote for your winner here 👉 https://t.co/tzGb7sQqC4#PFAFPOTY pic.twitter.com/p1byC4QTn8 — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) May 20, 2022

Photo: Pagepix



wkj added 10:26 - May 20

Such a light in an otherwise frustrating season. Can't wait to so KMc's team for 22/23 with Agent Burns running wild 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 10:34 - May 20

Well deserved and delighted we’ve tied him down on a new contract. Well done Wes 0

PortmanTerrorist added 10:37 - May 20

Well done Wes but has no chance against a League 1 colossus in Will Keane.....how broken a Club were we to get so little out of him! Thank goodness those days are gone and hopefully more like Wes coming through the door this summer as we def need help on other flank and up top as a minimum. 0

Gforce added 10:50 - May 20

Congratulations again Wes,thoroughly deserved.

With regards to the others on the list, Scott Twine is the one player we should have signed, when we had the chance last year ,after he left Swindon.We could have got him on the cheap,he's probably now out of reach.

He would have made a huge difference to our midfield and a player I believe will go on to bigger and better things . 0

SouperJim added 11:10 - May 20

Got to be Scott Twine hasn't it? Great for Burns to get the recognition though. 0

