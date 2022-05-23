No Town Interest in Bayliss

Monday, 23rd May 2022 19:31 TWTD understands claims Town are interested in Preston’s transfer-listed midfielder Tom Bayliss are wide of the mark. The Blues and Pompey were reported to be interested in the 23-year-old earlier this afternoon, however, we understand Bayliss is not among those being eyed by Town. According to the Portsmouth News, Pompey manager Danny Cowley is a fan of Bayliss having been linked with him last summer and will be looking to add to his midfield options this summer. Town are likely to be in the market for a deeper-lying midfielder of Bayliss’s profile, Tyreeq Bakinson having come in in that role on loan from Bristol City during the second half of last season. Bakinson remains available with the 23-year-old not in manager Nigel Pearson’s plans at Ashton Gate.

Photo: Action Images



not_a_witty_name added 19:51 - May 23

We'll be linked with everyone just to try and up the value of the player. 0

