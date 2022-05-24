Burns Called Into Wales Squad
Tuesday, 24th May 2022 09:04
Blues wing-back Wes Burns has received a late call into the Wales squad ahead of their June internationals.
The 27-year-old, who has previously received three full international call-ups without making his debut, the most recent in 2016, wasn’t included in the 27-man squad which was initially named but has been drafted into the party which travels to Portugal for a training camp today.
Wales play a UEFA Nations League match against Poland in Wroclaw on Wednesday 1st June, the four days later they take on Scotland or Ukraine in a play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium aiming to reach the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.
They then continue their Nations League campaign at home to the Netherlands at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday 8th June, and away on Tuesday 14th June before a home match against Belgium on Saturday 11th June, again at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Also in the squad initial squad were former Town striker Kieffer Moore and Brennan Johnson, the son of ex-Blues frontman David.
Cardiff-born Burns, who won 18 caps at U21 level, scoring six goals, played down the chances of a summer international call-up following the final day 4-0 victory over Charlton in which he scored twice to take his season’s total to 13.
“I won’t hold my breath on that one,” he said. “Obviously if it happens it happens.
“Something that I’ve always wanted to go and do is pick up my full cap for Wales. It hasn’t happened as of yet but if it happens it happens.”
The call-up caps a sensational season for Burns, who joined Town last summer from Fleetwood, having been the club’s top scorer, winner of three player of the year awards and named in the EFL’s League One Team of the Season. He has also been nominated for the PFA’s Fans’ Player of the Year gong.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 290 bloggers
Who Are You? Where Are You? by Pessimist
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
The Gamechanger Paradox by DanLyles
"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair..."
Happy Anniversary of Ipswich Winning the Top Division on 28th April 1962 by HegansDog
I cannot compete with the fine recollections of the 1961/62 season produced by Elephant-in-the-Room.
The M Word by Chickenstochurchmans
As new players and staff have arrived at Portman Road over the last year Town have frequently been described as a ‘massive’ club much to the amusement of older fans like myself.
The Opportunity to Build Bonds by ipswichscott
There is a quote at the back of the Sir Bobby Robson Stand where Sir Bobby says a club is about “the passion, the noise, the feeling of belonging”.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]