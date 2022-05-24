Burns Called Into Wales Squad

Tuesday, 24th May 2022 09:04 Blues wing-back Wes Burns has received a late call into the Wales squad ahead of their June internationals. The 27-year-old, who has previously received three full international call-ups without making his debut, the most recent in 2016, wasn’t included in the 27-man squad which was initially named but has been drafted into the party which travels to Portugal for a training camp today. Wales play a UEFA Nations League match against Poland in Wroclaw on Wednesday 1st June, the four days later they take on Scotland or Ukraine in a play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium aiming to reach the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958. They then continue their Nations League campaign at home to the Netherlands at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday 8th June, and away on Tuesday 14th June before a home match against Belgium on Saturday 11th June, again at the Cardiff City Stadium. Also in the squad initial squad were former Town striker Kieffer Moore and Brennan Johnson, the son of ex-Blues frontman David. Buzzing to be called into the squad 😍 https://t.co/CaFyJ6GuPw — Wes Burns (@wesley__burns) May 24, 2022 Cardiff-born Burns, who won 18 caps at U21 level, scoring six goals, played down the chances of a summer international call-up following the final day 4-0 victory over Charlton in which he scored twice to take his season’s total to 13. “I won’t hold my breath on that one,” he said. “Obviously if it happens it happens. “Something that I’ve always wanted to go and do is pick up my full cap for Wales. It hasn’t happened as of yet but if it happens it happens.” The call-up caps a sensational season for Burns, who joined Town last summer from Fleetwood, having been the club’s top scorer, winner of three player of the year awards and named in the EFL’s League One Team of the Season. He has also been nominated for the PFA’s Fans’ Player of the Year gong.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Karlosfandangal added 09:07 - May 24

Fully deserved but please don’t get injured



Burns will make a huge difference if Town are to win it next season 1

pennblue added 09:07 - May 24

Congratulations Wes, well deserved, lets hope you make your 1st cap. 0

RegencyBlue added 09:07 - May 24

Well deserved.



Just don’t get injured! 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments