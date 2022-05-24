Barnsley Striker Woodrow on Town's List of Potential Recruits
Tuesday, 24th May 2022 16:07
TWTD understands Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow is among the strikers on Town’s list of potential summer recruits.
Adding firepower to the squad is high on the Blues' priorities during the close season with Kieran McKenna’s side having been unable to turn dominant displays into goals on a number of occasions during 2021/22.
Earlier this month, TWTD revealed that Leicester’s George Hirst is one of the frontmen under consideration and we understand 27-year-old Woodrow is another.
Born in Hemel Hempstead, Woodrow was with Tottenham and Luton as a youngster before joining Fulham and made his first senior appearances while on loan at Southend United in September 2013.
Further loan spells at Burton Albion, Bristol City - during Town CEO Mark Ashton’s time with the Robins - and Barnsley followed before the six-foot tall frontman joined the Tykes on a permanent basis in January 2019.
Capped by England at U17, U20 and U21 levels, Woodrow has made 147 starts and 10 sub appearances during his loan and permanent stints with Barnsley, scoring 53 times.
The 27-year-old netted four times in 26 starts and three sub appearances during 2021/22 with an ankle injury which required surgery sidelining him for four months from December.
In the Tykes' 2020/21 season, in which they reached the Championship play-off semi-finals, he scored 15 times in 48 starts and two sub appearances.
Woodrow, who was previously understood to be a Town target in January 2017, has another year left on his Oakwell contract and hasn’t ruled out staying with the Tykes despite their relegation from the Championship. However, Barnsley may be forced to sell players this summer after making a loss of around £7-8 million.
Town are likely to be on the lookout for at least a couple of central strikers with James Norwood having been released and Macauley Bonne having returned to QPR at the end of his loan, although with a return for the Chantry-raised frontman not out of the question.
Kayden Jackson signed a new deal last week, while Joe Pigott is in contract but appears likely to be among those the Blues look to move on in the summer. Youngster Tyreece Simpson has told the club he wants to leave.
Photo: Action Images
