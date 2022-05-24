Barnsley Striker Woodrow on Town's List of Potential Recruits

Tuesday, 24th May 2022 16:07

TWTD understands Barnsley’s Cauley Woodrow is among the strikers on Town’s list of potential summer recruits.

Adding firepower to the squad is high on the Blues' priorities during the close season with Kieran McKenna’s side having been unable to turn dominant displays into goals on a number of occasions during 2021/22.

Earlier this month, TWTD revealed that Leicester’s George Hirst is one of the frontmen under consideration and we understand 27-year-old Woodrow is another.

Born in Hemel Hempstead, Woodrow was with Tottenham and Luton as a youngster before joining Fulham and made his first senior appearances while on loan at Southend United in September 2013.

Further loan spells at Burton Albion, Bristol City - during Town CEO Mark Ashton’s time with the Robins - and Barnsley followed before the six-foot tall frontman joined the Tykes on a permanent basis in January 2019.

Capped by England at U17, U20 and U21 levels, Woodrow has made 147 starts and 10 sub appearances during his loan and permanent stints with Barnsley, scoring 53 times.

The 27-year-old netted four times in 26 starts and three sub appearances during 2021/22 with an ankle injury which required surgery sidelining him for four months from December.

In the Tykes' 2020/21 season, in which they reached the Championship play-off semi-finals, he scored 15 times in 48 starts and two sub appearances.

Woodrow, who was previously understood to be a Town target in January 2017, has another year left on his Oakwell contract and hasn’t ruled out staying with the Tykes despite their relegation from the Championship. However, Barnsley may be forced to sell players this summer after making a loss of around £7-8 million.

Town are likely to be on the lookout for at least a couple of central strikers with James Norwood having been released and Macauley Bonne having returned to QPR at the end of his loan, although with a return for the Chantry-raised frontman not out of the question.

Kayden Jackson signed a new deal last week, while Joe Pigott is in contract but appears likely to be among those the Blues look to move on in the summer. Youngster Tyreece Simpson has told the club he wants to leave.





Photo: Action Images

wkj added 16:15 - May 24

Interesting link, but not really one who has scored a bucket load of goals. 1

cressi added 16:24 - May 24

1 in 3 not a disaster

If he also helps creates goals for others 0

TimmyH added 16:28 - May 24

Didn't have the greatest of season just gone...4 in 28 0

Fat_Boy_Tim added 16:31 - May 24

I think we’ll go for more sure bets than this. He’s 27 and we were apparently targeting players around 22 -23 so we can improve them and sell at a profit. Also 4 months out with ankle ligament damage and had minimal impact in terms of goals last season albeit in the Champ. Mind you, look at the improvements KJ made before he got his injury so KM can improve older players. Aware I’m sitting on the fence! 1

cressi added 16:32 - May 24

Agreed but one was injured rumours he played injured to help plus Barnsley were poor

Season before in league one better than one in two.

What league are we in

Each year you go up you bring better quality in and a few fall by the wayside 0

Suffolkboy added 16:38 - May 24

IF there’s any truth in this we can believe our analysis and wisdom will dictate progress from here on in ; don’t see or imagine McKenna wanting to waste money or speculate without foundation knowledge .

COYB 0

Bazza8564 added 16:45 - May 24

I know nothing about this guy, his stats overall look decent and if he’s good enough for our new regime that’s good enough for me, but i’ll believe it when i see him in a town shirt in a picture with Mark Ashton and being interviewed by Dan Palfrey.

We see so much of this, give me a nudge when he signs 0

ArnieM added 16:46 - May 24

There that Ashton link again ……are these targets all McKennas choices? 0

jazzback added 17:02 - May 24

I've seen him play a couple of times, fairly decent and of he and Chaplin can link up well could be worth a go of cheap enough. 0

Dissboyitfc added 17:06 - May 24

i think the first we will hear of a signing is when its done! Nothing to see here move on! 0