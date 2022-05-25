Keeper Ridd Named in Wales U18s Squad

Wednesday, 25th May 2022 11:05

Young Town keeper Lewis Ridd has been named in the Wales U18s squad for a friendly tournament in Croatia next month.

The 17-year-old is a member of the party which will take on the hosts on Tuesday 7th June, then England on the Friday of that week and finally Austria on the following Monday.

The games are preparation for September’s U19s European Championships qualifying round in Wales in which the hosts are grouped with the Republic of Ireland, Hungary and Gibraltar.

Port Talbot-born Ridd, who joined Town as a scholar in the summer of 2020 after leaving Swansea, has previously been capped five times at U18 level.

Ridd, who spent time on loan at AFC Sudbury and Bury Town in 2021/22, is among the second-year scholars to have been offered professional terms by the Blues.

Wales U18s: Ronnie Hollingshead (West Bromwich Albion), Lewis Ridd (Ipswich Town), Dan Davies (Wrexham), Scott Godden (Leeds United), Murphy Bennett (Forest Green Rovers), Harrison Bright (Newport County), Zac Bell (Bristol City), Kai Ludvigsen (Swansea City), Ben Hammond (Nottingham Forest), Justin Hanks (Nottingham Forest), Ben Purcell (Reading), Mathaeus Roberts (Arsenal), Joel Cotterill (Swansea City), Morgan Williams (AFC Wimbledon), Cameron Congreve (Swansea City), Harry Jewitt-White (Portsmouth), Joel Colwill (Cardiff City), Ben Lloyd (Swansea City), Morgan Wigley (Cardiff City), Cian Ashford (Cardiff City), James Crole (Cardiff City), Chris Popov (Leicester City).





Photo: James Ager