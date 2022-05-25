U23s Friendly at Hastings

Wednesday, 25th May 2022 11:27

Hastings United have announced a pre-season friendly against Town’s U23s at their Pilot Field ground on Wednesday 20th July (KO 7.45pm).

The game is the first pre-season friendly to be confirmed, although manager Kieran McKenna revealed towards the end of the season that his squad would return to Playford Road in mid-June and would spend time at a training camp at Loughborough University.

Town are expected to play at least one first-team friendly at Portman Road.

Hastings, who carried off the Isthmian League South East Division title in 2021/22, have already made tickets available online at £8 for adults and £5 for concessions (senior citizens and students), while under-16s will be admitted free.





Photo: Matchday Images