Tranmere and Orient Eyeing El Mizouni
Wednesday, 25th May 2022 15:48
TWTD understands League Two Tranmere Rovers and Leyton Orient are among the clubs keen on Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni.
The once-capped Tunisia international appears likely to leave Town this summer, either on a permanent or loan basis, with first-team opportunities having been limited at Portman Road.
The 21-year-old made only seven starts and two sub appearances during 2021/22, scoring once.
We understand Tranmere and Orient are two of the sides eyeing Paris-born El Mizouni, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season.
Cambridge United could also show interest with the Paris-born schemer having spent two spells on loan at the Abbey Stadium. He also had a stint on loan at Grimsby the second half of 2020/21.
In total, El Mizouni, who joined the Town academy at 16, has made 16 starts and nine sub appearances, scoring two goals.
