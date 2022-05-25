Tranmere and Orient Eyeing El Mizouni

Wednesday, 25th May 2022 15:48 TWTD understands League Two Tranmere Rovers and Leyton Orient are among the clubs keen on Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni. The once-capped Tunisia international appears likely to leave Town this summer, either on a permanent or loan basis, with first-team opportunities having been limited at Portman Road. The 21-year-old made only seven starts and two sub appearances during 2021/22, scoring once. We understand Tranmere and Orient are two of the sides eyeing Paris-born El Mizouni, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further season. Cambridge United could also show interest with the Paris-born schemer having spent two spells on loan at the Abbey Stadium. He also had a stint on loan at Grimsby the second half of 2020/21. In total, El Mizouni, who joined the Town academy at 16, has made 16 starts and nine sub appearances, scoring two goals.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 16:12 - May 25

Not really shown enough to warrant a first team place. Really rated him as a youngster he had the ability to go past players but has never showed that at senior level and has developed into a work horse type of player. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments