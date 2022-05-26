No Blues Interest in Scarlett or Tucker
Thursday, 26th May 2022 11:52
TWTD understands there is no truth in reported Town interest in Tottenham youngster Dane Scarlett or Gillingham defender Jack Tucker.
The Sun reported this morning that Blues are tracking 18-year-old striker Scarlett, who is expected to be sent out on loan during 2022/23 with Preston and a number of other Championship sides also said to be keen.
However, we understand Scarlett, who signed a new contract earlier in the week, tying him to Spurs until 2026, is not a player the Blues are looking at.
Scarlett came through the academy ranks at White Hart Lane where Blues boss Kieran McKenna was U18s coach prior to his spell at Manchester United, which may well be the reason for the link with Town.
Meanwhile, suggestions that Gillingham centre-half Tucker is a player that the Blues are eyeing are similarly wide of the mark.
The 22-year-old is expected to leave Gillingham this summer with Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Hull City and Hibernian all rumoured to be interested.
The claim of Town interest appears to have initially appeared on a spurious transfer speculation Twitter account earlier in the week and spread from there.
