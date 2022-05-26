No Blues Interest in Scarlett or Tucker

Thursday, 26th May 2022 11:52 TWTD understands there is no truth in reported Town interest in Tottenham youngster Dane Scarlett or Gillingham defender Jack Tucker. The Sun reported this morning that Blues are tracking 18-year-old striker Scarlett, who is expected to be sent out on loan during 2022/23 with Preston and a number of other Championship sides also said to be keen. However, we understand Scarlett, who signed a new contract earlier in the week, tying him to Spurs until 2026, is not a player the Blues are looking at. Scarlett came through the academy ranks at White Hart Lane where Blues boss Kieran McKenna was U18s coach prior to his spell at Manchester United, which may well be the reason for the link with Town. Meanwhile, suggestions that Gillingham centre-half Tucker is a player that the Blues are eyeing are similarly wide of the mark. The 22-year-old is expected to leave Gillingham this summer with Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Portsmouth, Hull City and Hibernian all rumoured to be interested. The claim of Town interest appears to have initially appeared on a spurious transfer speculation Twitter account earlier in the week and spread from there.

martin587 added 11:57 - May 26

Until we actually sign somebody I take all gossip with a pinch of salt.Never read into press rubbish.I’m sure the club have everything under control and therefore won’t issue any statement until all signings are finalised. 1

Ipswichbusiness added 12:02 - May 26

I wonder who we are interested in? 0

brendenward35 added 12:05 - May 26

Think its 10th June when Town can approach other teams players so lets see what happens after that. I trust McKenna and Ashton to get us players to get out of this league. 1

ThaiBlue added 12:09 - May 26

100% right martin 587 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:12 - May 26

Talking of Preston I see Josh Harrop is transfer listed. 0

